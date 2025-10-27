A furniture and appliance store at 652 Wilton Road at Mt. Blue Plaza in Farmington is looking for temporary commercial quarters after it was flooded Sunday.

A major underground water main break flooded the showroom and warehouse with as much as 1 foot of water at some points, owner of Jake’s Home Furniture & Appliance store Jake Dunton wrote on Facebook.

Dunton had recently moved his store into the 17,500-square-foot former Save-A-Lot site following renovations. The store was the other end of the plaza, in a spot now housing Marden’s.

The cause of the break is still being investigated, but early information suggests it may be related to a pressure surge, or “water hammer,” following a fire Sunday at Troll Valley Campground in Farmington, Dunton wrote.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by that event, and we’re grateful to our neighboring businesses for their cooperation and support as the situation unfolded,” Dunton wrote. “We want to thank the emergency crews and contractors who responded immediately to help mitigate the damage.”

A crew of Farmington and Livermore Falls firefighters went to the store during the fire at the campground lodge to assist.

Dunton and contractors are coordinating an excavation and repair effort.

They are contacting effected customers to explain the situation and find out how they would like to proceed. They are also working with insurance providers to protect and replace all customer merchandise, Dunton wrote.

“While our building and much of our inventory sustained damage, we want to reassure our customers that all purchases and deliveries already scheduled will still be honored but will need to be rescheduled,” Dunton wrote.