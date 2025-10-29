A Regional School Unit 10 food van will be parked Saturdays at 65 Falmouth St. in Rumford from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. RSU 10 and Aubuchon Hardware in Rumford are teaming up to ask the public to fill it with as much food as possible to help those who will be losing or getting reduced SNAP benefits. (Lou Marin/Contributing Writer)

RUMFORD — River Valley citizens are coming together to help feed each other during times of need.

With the upcoming suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on Nov. 1, Aubuchon Hardware of Rumford store Manager Kevin Jamison and Regional School Unit 10 Nutrition Director Jeanne LaPointe are teaming up in a giant outreach effort.

Starting this Saturday and every Saturday for the foreseeable future, the RSU 10 schools’ food van will be parked at Aubuchon at 65 Falmouth St. from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a goal of filling it with as much food as possible to help those who will be losing or getting reduced benefits.

“Let’s kick this off with a bang. I want that van full and then some,” Jamison said. “Even better, I want to have to get a box truck to bring donations to the Old School Food Pantry in Mexico!”

All food must be nonperishable.

“Our neighbors, such as Kevin and Jeanne, will help make this tough time easier for all,” said Shannon Glover, manager of the Old School Food Pantry at 3 Recreation Drive in Mexico.

Jamison said they will also be taking monetary donations of cash and checks that can be made out to the Old School Food Pantry.

“Let’s get together, help our community and show our River Valley spirit,” LaPointe said.

“We will get through this as a community. We always do,” Jamison said. “Let’s make this happen.”