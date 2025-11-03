MEXICO — The town is forming a fact-finding group to discuss options for the future use of the Meroby Elementary School.
The 21 Cross St. building will be officially turned over to Mexico early next year when the new Mountain Valley Community School for prekindergarten to eighth grade opens.
Town Manager Jack Gaudet told the Select Board on Oct. 21 that when the school is turned over to the town, it will be responsible for heating and maintaining it.
Gaudet and Bonnie Child are on the study committee. At the meeting, Becky Gallant and Calvin Burgess agreed to join committee. Anyone else interested in serving can contact the Mexico Town Office at 364-7971 during regular business hours.
Gaudet didn’t establish a set number of committee members, but said he would welcome more people from the public to serve on the committee, which is going to meet weekly.
When someone asked what kind of shape the building is in, Fire Chief Mat Theriault said that when he toured it with town officials he didn’t see any issues, including any apparent mold issues.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.