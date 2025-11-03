MEXICO — The town is forming a fact-finding group to discuss options for the future use of the Meroby Elementary School.

The 21 Cross St. building will be officially turned over to Mexico early next year when the new Mountain Valley Community School for prekindergarten to eighth grade opens.

Town Manager Jack Gaudet told the Select Board on Oct. 21 that when the school is turned over to the town, it will be responsible for heating and maintaining it.

Gaudet and Bonnie Child are on the study committee. At the meeting, Becky Gallant and Calvin Burgess agreed to join committee. Anyone else interested in serving can contact the Mexico Town Office at 364-7971 during regular business hours.

Gaudet didn’t establish a set number of committee members, but said he would welcome more people from the public to serve on the committee, which is going to meet weekly.

When someone asked what kind of shape the building is in, Fire Chief Mat Theriault said that when he toured it with town officials he didn’t see any issues, including any apparent mold issues.