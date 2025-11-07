LIVERMORE FALLS — A free chicken supper will be held Sunday, Nov. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 10 Hall, 17 Reynolds Ave. in Livermore Falls. It is open to the public, with takeout and home delivery available.

Organizer Liz Marquis said this is the first time she has hosted such an event.

“My kids are home-schooled and it’s their community service project for the quarter,” she said. “We’ve already gone around to some local businesses asking for donations for supplies, and the 20 chickens we’re donating were raised and processed by us this summer.”

Marquis said the group is planning to serve about 100 meals.

“We are planning for 100 people but making extra, so we hope everyone who wants a healthy, hot meal will attend,” she said.

She emphasized that everyone is welcome, regardless of where they live.

“Anyone at all. It literally does not matter where they live or what their situation is,” Marquis said. “This is about human connection and community.”

Marquis noted that the idea came from wanting to support families during a difficult part of the month, particularly when some experience gaps in access to SNAP benefits.

“Our family has been so fortunate to always have family support, so even if we were struggling financially my kids are always going to be fed, no matter what,” she said. “My heart breaks for parents who don’t have that security — who might feel fear about their kids going hungry. No child should go hungry, no matter what the situation. It’s pretty simple.”

For those who need takeout or delivery, sign-up sheets will be posted around town, including food pantries and libraries.

“People can also text me with their name, address, phone number and how many people they need the takeout box for, and I’ll get them on my delivery list,” Marquis said. She can be reached at 207-299-5355.

Volunteers are still welcome and donations are also appreciated, Marquis said.

“We definitely need delivery volunteers.” Marquis said.

“Any resources we don’t use will be donated to the Legion Hall and the local food pantries. But as far as the dinner goes, the support has been amazing and we’re right on track to make it a success,” she said.

For anyone unsure about attending, Marquis had a simple message: “We want you here. We want to see your face and know that you are warm and fed. We have to take care of each other, now more than ever.”

Additional parking is available in the Maine Land’s property, with access from Main Street or Reynolds Avenue.