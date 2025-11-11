A view of the Hippach Field area in Farmington includes Main Street, foreground, where the first phase of reconstruction will begin in the spring of 2026. Work includes paving the parking and emergency access areas, adding new lighted parking spaces, and rebuilding the brick retaining wall along the street. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — The first phase of the Main Street reconstruction project will include new ADA-compliant sidewalks, rebuilt granite curbing, updated traffic patterns, and improvements to drainage and stormwater infrastructure, according to Public Works Director Phil Hutchins.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2026.

The Select Board reviewed design plans Oct. 28 that will extend from Center Bridge past Hippach Field to the South Street intersection.

The project also calls for paving and re-striping the parking areas at Hippach Field and Prescott Street, replacing the 1937 water main serving Hippach Field, and rebuilding sections of the brick retaining wall along the field.

New decorative street lighting is also included in the design, along with adjusted sidewalk elevations near South Street to improve visibility.

Hutchins said the contract will “specify that at least one travel lane in both directions must be maintained during construction,” and that business access will be maintained. He said signs will direct some traffic, including heavy trucks traveling northbound, to alternate routes such as Town Farm Road during construction.

An overview map of the first phase of Farmington’s Main Street reconstruction project shows new ADA-compliant sidewalks, granite curbing, drainage improvements, decorative street lighting, and traffic pattern adjustments from Center Bridge to the South Street intersection. (Courtesy photo)

The reconstruction is part of a Maine Department of Transportation municipal partnership grant, which Hutchins described as “a cost share program” in which “the town will pay half the costs and the MDOT will contribute half.” He said “a lot of engineering and traffic studies have been conducted to come up with the best possible solution for all traffic and pedestrian safety,” while also meeting the town’s budget commitment.

Discussions with the University of Maine at Farmington are ongoing regarding necessary easements.

“The town will work with UMF to establish easements between now and when the construction begins,” Hutchins said, calling it “common practice, similar to our High Street project in 2022.”

Hutchins said prior notifications will be sent directly to Hippach Field user administrators if parking areas need to be temporarily closed during construction, such as for paving or brick wall work.

“The ball fields will not be closed during construction,” he said, noting that designated work zones will be used as needed. Those details will be refined during a pre-construction meeting with the selected contractor to “keep the project flowing and also be accommodating to the public.”

The town expects to put the project out to bid this winter to maintain state matching funds.

Once Phase 1 is finalized, planning will begin for Phase 2, which would continue reconstruction from South Street to Anson Street.