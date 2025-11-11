Members of Rumford Boy Scout Troop 580 fold an American flag as Bill Scott of American Legion Post 24 in Rumford, background, reads the 13 meanings of the folds Monday at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Legion Hall. From left are Eliza Owings, Riley Pendergast and Anikyn York. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — Army veteran Seth McPherson encouraged those at a Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday to ask former military people to share their stories and let them know they are not forgotten.

“When this day ends, don’t let the recognition stop,” the Dixfield native and retired first sergeant said. “Don’t stop at ‘thank you for your service.’ Ask a veteran to share their story. I promise they have one, and most are very happy to tell it.”

Retired Army 1st Sgt. Seth McPherson speaks at American Legion Post 24 in Rumford. “Our service doesn’t end when we hang up the uniform,” he said. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

McPherson admitted that he really didn’t fully understand what it meant to be a veteran until he left active service.

“Back then, Veterans Day to me was a much needed day off, maybe a free meal or two, exchanging ‘thank you for your service’ with others, seeing older men and women in their veteran cap and shirts. I think to myself, ‘that’ll be me someday.”

“But I didn’t fully grasp what it meant to be on that side of service,” he said.

As a former first sergeant, he said he understands better than most how deeply the military is involved in every aspect of your life.

“I imagine every branch is the same,” McPherson said. “When your mission is ready, do what the nation asks at a moment’s notice. There’s always people checking on you. Where are you? How are you doing? Whether you’re ready or not. And as the guy who tracks those things, I can tell you, there’s twice as many people in my business.”

Then, as his service neared its end, “I heard all the kind words : ‘We’ll miss you. We’ll keep in touch. We won’t forget,'” he said. “And when that final day came, calls stopped. The texts disappeared and the email inbox went silent.”

McPherson said, “As the song goes, the Army goes rolling along, while I was left to figure out what was next. Don’t mistake, I’m not discounting my family and close friends. They were there all along, and still are. But my once vast network had moved on to its next mission, and I had to find mine.”

Then he realized that he was part of an even larger force. “The soldiers for life. Men and women who served and moved on to the next mission, some with visible scars, some with invisible scars. Some who wear their service with pride and others who prefer not to speak of it.”

McPherson said, “But regardless of our stories, we all share something unbreakable — a bond to service and sacrifice. We share a title that transcends time and rank: veteran.”

He said Veterans Day is not just a day of recognition. “It’s a reminder to veterans that we are not alone. A reminder to citizens that veterans walk among you everyday, as teachers, neighbors, co-workers and mentors, carrying the weight of pride and service. Always be proud to witness or take part in ceremonies like this, to see the flags flying, the salutes, the moments of silence.”

McPherson noted, “And to my fellow veterans, remember our service doesn’t end when we hang up the uniform. We continue to serve as mentors, leaders and examples in our community. We are still our service’s best recruiters and our experience can make the world around us stronger.”