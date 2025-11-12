Staff at W.G. Mallett School dress as characters from Creepy Carrots during the annual Book Character Parade on Friday in Farmington. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Students and staff at W.G. Mallett School brought their favorite stories to life Friday during the annual Book Character Parade, a long-standing tradition that’s been part of the school’s culture for over two decades.

Students at W.G. Mallett School parade across the playground Friday dressed as their favorite book characters during the annual Book Character Parade in Farmington. (Courtesy photo)

The parade, which began more than 20 years ago under then-librarian Betsy Turcotte, invites pre-kindergarten through second grade students to dress as their favorite book characters and carry matching books as they parade through town.

“It’s pre-K through 2nd grade,” said organizer Kimberly Judkins. “They choose their own costumes and we work as a team to find the book to match. I would say that 25% of the students bring the book from home. If we don’t have it in our library we make a cover and tape it on.”

This year’s event featured several themed groups. Principal Stacey Gilbert dressed as Jasper from Creepy Carrots, while teachers joined in as the “creepy carrots.” Other school programs, including Life Skills, PALS and Stepping Stones, created their own themes, such as Chicka Chicka Boom Boom and 101 Dalmatians.

Judkins said the library plays a key role in coordinating the parade, from matching books to costumes to arranging for safety along the route.

“My job is to reach out to Farmington PD and make sure that we have crossing guards along the route,” she said. “There are always a handful that come down at the last minute to look for (a book). This is the busiest part that happens within minutes of the parade starting.”

Kindergarten students at W.G. Mallett School show off their book-themed costumes Friday during the annual Book Character Parade in Farmington. (Courtesy photo)

For students, the event is as thrilling as it is meaningful.

“I think that they all feel a sense of pride in their individual costumes and they like to share their favorite books with the school and the town,” Judkins said. “I heard a few say that they felt famous walking through town dressed up.”

When the parade returned to the school, each grade took turns cheering for one another.

“It’s a great ending to Community Book Week,” Judkins said.

This year’s parade included the entire school, more than 300 students and staff members, celebrating their love of reading together.