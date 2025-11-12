FAYETTE — The Fayette All-Age Friendly Committee is organizing two community projects this holiday season — 12 Giving Baskets for local families and the Candy Cane Caper for 75 Fayette schoolchildren.
“The items that are going into these baskets are things you don’t need, would like to have, but maybe can’t afford, so they’re the extra things,” said committee member Lori Beaulieu. “We are not putting together things like turkey gravy and stuffing.”
Beaulieu said the town manager will select recipient families to maintain confidentiality.
“We have had a great response from the community either giving us items or cash so we can go buy the items,” she said. “We are very excited.”
The Candy Cane Caper will take place Dec. 17, with a snow date of Dec. 19.
“While the kids are at school, they’ll be able to ‘go shopping’ for their family members free of charge,” Beaulieu said. “We will also be wrapping these items for the kids to give their family members.”
Recent donations included 12 boxes of assorted cereal, $60 in cash, and items such as fleece socks, blankets, kitchen towels and hooded towels.
Beaulieu added that the annual craft fair for Starling Hall will be held Nov. 22 at the Fayette Central School this year due to ongoing renovations at Starling Hall.
