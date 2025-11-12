FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club held a wreath-laying ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker located at the triangle intersection of routes 27 and 4.
“I am proud to have led a ceremony to honor our veterans today as president of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club,” said club President Erica Haywood. “Local Girl Scouts laid a hand-decorated wreath at our Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker. Thanks to the American Legion, the Farmington Police, and our local Boy and Girl Scouts and their leaders. The price of freedom is not free.”
According to the club’s Facebook page, the event was attended by about three dozen people. Local Girl Scouts made and presented the wreath, led the Pledge of Allegiance and a verse of “America the Beautiful,” and received candy in thanks for their participation.
Special thanks were also extended to club members Libby Kaut and Erica Haywood for organizing the event.
The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club, a local organization focused on horticulture, civic beautification, and community service, is also reviving a longstanding tradition this year.
“One exciting civic enrichment activity we are resurrecting this year is our old tradition of decorating the Titcomb House for Chester Greenwood Day,” Haywood said. “We are using locally harvested evergreens, and the effort is a collaboration with the Farmington Historical Society.”
Club members will decorate the historic Titcomb House on Dec. 5 and the public is invited to stop by, meet members and see the festive display.
