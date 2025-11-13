Regional School Unit 10 Superintendent Deb Alden reads a document at the Sept. 8 board of directors meeting as board Chair Chad Culleton, of Hartford, listens at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School in Buckfield. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — Deb Alden, who has served for nearly a decade as superintendent for Regional School Unit 10, has announced her retirement, effective July 1, 2026.

Alden gave her notice of retirement to the board of directors on Nov. 10. After a career spanning 44 years in education, she said, “I have decided it is time to retire and enjoy my family.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the RSU 10 community through years of growth, achievement and challenges,” she said. “The experiences I have had working alongside all of you have profoundly shaped by professional journey and personal life.”

Alden, who was hired as superintendent in 2016 and before that was the director of special education, said she has been fortunate to witness “the incredible potential within our schools, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to contribute to creating a nurturing and high-quality educational environment. I am proud of the progress we have made together and confident in the continued growth and success of RSU 10.”

She said that as she transitions into retirement, she carries with her “deep appreciation for the relationships forged and the countless memories created. I look forward to supporting the district in spirit and celebrating future milestones from afar.”

Alden said it’s been a privilege to serve the RSU 10 schools and work with the people who make good things happen for the students and communities.

“Please remember, it is about the students and we can always learn and do better,” she noted.