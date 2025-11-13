A man who allegedly threatened to shoot another man doing landscaping work in July on Cemetery Road in Wilton and then caused a police standoff was indicted Thursday by a Franklin County grand jury.

Gabriel Wilbur, 34, was indicted on two felony charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of causing a police standoff related to the July 11 incident.

In a separate case, Wilbur was indicted on two charges of failure to comply with duties under the Maine Sex Offender and Notification Act for alleged incidents on July 11 and Dec. 21, 2024.

A Wilton officer and a state trooper each shot Wilbur after he exited a house at 58 Cemetery Road and allegedly confronted police with a weapon that ended the standoff on July 11.

Wilton police and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies tried negotiating with Wilbur, according to a previous statement from Maine State Police, but Wilbur allegedly failed to follow their commands and pointed a gun at them.

A conviction on the charges ranges from a maximum six months in jail to up to five years in prison.