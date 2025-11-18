Dr. Angela Lemire opened Align & Shine Chiropractic on Nov. 3 at 112 Oakes St. in Farmington, continuing a family calling shaped by her late father, Dr. David Lemire.

A childhood photo from Dr. Angela Lemire’s family shows her “adjusting” her younger brother at her father’s home chiropractic office in April 1982 on Park Street in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy of Angela Lemire)

“My father was Dr. David Lemire,” she said. “He practiced in Livermore Falls for three decades. Growing up, I watched him work hard, consistently, and help so many people. He cared for the whole person and made everyone feel seen, thus enhancing his patients’ ability to heal, and it is why they loved him.”

Lemire said those experiences defined her path. “Watching him help so many people inspired me to follow in his footsteps,” she said. “Helping others unlock their own potential so they can get their lives back and live more joyfully makes sense to me.”

She still meets residents who recall her father fondly.

“I often run into locals who still remember him and speak so highly of him,” she said.

Opening her office, she said, carries a connection to him that has never faded.

“In many ways, opening this office is more than just a professional milestone, it’s a continuation of something deeply personal that has always been a part of my life from before I can remember,” she said. “There was always a plan for us to open a practice together. Sadly, that never happened. My dad passed away a few years ago, but I feel him here every day.

“There’s a sense of peace in knowing I’m serving some of the same families he once cared for,” she said, adding that she hopes to carry forward “that same spirit of care, compassion and connection that he brought to his patients for so many years.”

Dr. Angela Lemire performs an adjustment on a patient at Align & Shine Chiropractic in Farmington. (Courtesy of Angela Lemire)

Lemire describes her work as rooted in the belief that the body can heal when communication between the brain and body is restored.

“Chiropractic doesn’t chase symptoms,” she said. “We address the breakdown of communication that occurs between the brain and the body when things are off. It’s truly about helping your body and brain work better together.”

She compares it to repairing a broken connection.

“Think of it as restoring your network connections that have gone offline,” she said. “When that happens, everything functions more smoothly, you move better, you sleep better, and you handle life better; your body can heal, adapt, and function the way it’s meant to.”

Lemire said she practices “in a very similar way to my father,” blending manual and instrument-based techniques, including diversified adjusting, drop table methods, pelvic blocking, activator, and gentle cranial adjustments. She also incorporates posture awareness and exercises “to help support the changes that the patient experiences.”

Lemire said she is considering hosting an open house in the future.

Her office operates as a cash-based practice, with superbills available for patients who want to submit for reimbursement on their own.

“I want care to be simple, transparent and centered around the individual, not insurance codes,” she said. The practice welcomes “individuals and families from toddlers to adults, from all walks of life who are looking to improve their health naturally,” she said.