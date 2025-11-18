Snowmakers at Sugarloaf Mountain Carrabassett Valley blanket trails in preparation for the resort's 75th anniversary season, which opens for skiing and riding Friday. (Courtesy of Nathaniel Kaye/Sugarloaf Mountain)

Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley will open for the 2025-26 season Friday, kicking off the resort’s 75th anniversary winter.

This season, skiers will notice improved early-season terrain, significant mountain upgrades, and giveaways on opening day, Charli Sayward, the resort’s marketing and communications manager, said in a news release Tuesday. Sugarloaf is the largest ski area in the state.

“The first 75 guests in line on Friday will receive a commemorative 75th anniversary face buff, and skiers and riders will have the chance to earn additional limited-edition items by hitting 25, 50 and 75 days on the hill this season,” Sayward wrote.

Snowmakers at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley cover slopes in preparation for the resort’s 75th anniversary season, which begins Friday, Nov. 21. Courtesy of Nathaniel Kaye/Sugarloaf Mountain)

Full anniversary details are available at Sugarloaf.com/75.

Beginner and intermediate terrain, including Sluice, Sluice Headwall, Spillway, Upper Narrow Gauge to Gin Pole, Lower Winters Way, and the Upper Tote Road Park with about eight features, will be serviced by the Double Runner B and Skyline lifts.

Lower Narrow Gauge and Boardwalk trails may also open over the weekend, pending continued snowmaking through the week, Sayward said.

Advertisement

“We’re really pleased with how the mountain has come together this week,” said Brent Larson, vice president of mountain operations. “Our crews have been working around the clock with an extremely productive early-season window, and the upgrades we’ve made over the last several years are paying off. The team is excited, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests back for our 75th season.”

Snowmakers at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley blanket trails preparation for the resort’s 75th anniversary season, which begins Friday, Nov. 21. Courtesy of Nathaniel Kaye/Sugarloaf Mountain)

SNOWMAKING, LIFT UPGRADES

Over the past several years, Sugarloaf has invested heavily in modernizing its mountain infrastructure, resulting in one of the resort’s strongest early-season outlooks in recent memory, the release said.

Snowmaking capacity has increased from 3,000 to 6,400 gallons per minute, supported by a new 20-inch West Mountain water line, an expanded booster pump station, and an arsenal of 700 low-energy snow guns.

Sugarloaf’s Mountain Operations team officially fired up snow guns in early November in preparations for the opening day.

According to an earlier news release, the team had 178 snowguns online at peak output, moving 5,900 gallons per minute of water while using only 12,000 cubic feet per minute of air from two compressors, making for an efficient early-season start that sets the stage for a strong opening stretch.

“A refined early-season strategy focuses on the center of the mountain first — Spillway, Narrow Gauge, Lower Winters Way, and Comp Hill — before shifting to Tote Road, maximizing efficiency across both primary and secondary water systems. Additionally, Spillway Crosscut has been fully regraded and widened, offering a smoother, more consistent traverse,” Sayward said.

Advertisement

Snowmakers at Sugarloaf Mountain Carrabassett Valley blanket trails in preparation for the resort’s 75th anniversary season, which opens for skiing and riding Friday. (Courtesy of Nathaniel Kaye/Sugarloaf Mountain)

Lift improvements also enhance reliability heading into the winter season.

“The SuperQuad received an extensive overhaul, including a rebuilt gearbox and planetary system, a new haul rope, and all-new seat pads. Fiber-optic lines now reach Skyline and Jean Luce Building, enabling more efficient hand-held RFID scanning, while self-filtering lift mazes — successfully piloted last year — will expand to Skyline midweek to improve guest flow,” Sayward said.

With more than 1,200 acres of developed terrain, including the new West Mountain expansion, Sugarloaf, operated by Boyne Resorts, offers skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking and golf throughout the year.

Opening day details are available in the Mountain Report, with current conditions, snowmaking updates, and operations alerts at sugarloaf.com/mountain-report.