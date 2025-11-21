Western Maine Mountain Housing recently acquired just under 20 acres in Carrabassett Valley for $10 with a plan to build 40-plus workforce housing units for possibly as much as $10 million, including building and associated infrastructure costs.

The project is in the very early planning stages but organizers say funding, and a change in zoning, will be needed to move forward.

Western Maine Mountain Housing was established in 2022 to create workforce housing for families and individuals.

Mark Green, executive director for the nonprofit coalition, said Thursday that the zoning changes on the property, acquired from Weyerhaeuser for $10, would need the town’s approval.

“The land is currently zoned as rural residential, which is essentially for large lot residential use,” Green said. “That doesn’t work for us. We have been talking with the Carrabassett Valley Select Board and the Planning Board about changing the zoning to plan development, which would allow us to have the density that we need to keep it affordable.”

A study, commissioned by the Select Board in 2020, identified the need in 2021 for between 100 and 300 units of year-round housing for employees. It also found a need for between 200 and 300 units of seasonal housing.

Advertisement

The plan is to bring the proposal to voters during the town meeting in March, Green said.

In March 2024, residents of neighboring Kingfield voted 263-129 against zoning changes necessary to move ahead with a similar project.

The 19.6 acre property is close to Sugarloaf Mountain and town amenities. It is off Route 27 across from the Carrabassett Valley Sanitary District.

Green said the plan was to complete the project in two phases. Phase one includes building two 12-unit multi-family buildings.

“Phase two would include around 20 single-family stand-alone homes or townhouses. We are not sure on that but will be looking for public input as we proceed down the path,” Green said.

Conceptual plans for public review will likely be available by Jan. 1, 2026.

Advertisement

“All of the planning has been done by our volunteers so far. We’re about to hire an engineer who will work on the concept plan,” Green said.

Another obstacle is funding. While a $1.5 million federal grant awarded last year will assist with costs associated with building one of the multi-family units, Green said more money is needed.

“Just to build one building is probably closer to $4 million. There really are no state programs currently that fund the kind of housing we are hoping to build,” he said.

The entire project could cost $10 million, including building costs and associated infrastructure.

“We’re going to have to come up with some money, probably through some form of private fundraising,” he said.