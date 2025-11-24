Nominations papers for Eustis town and school elected positions will be available Wednesday at the Eustis Town Office, 88 Main St. Completed papers must be returned to the town office by 3 p.m. Jan. 5, 2026.

All positions are currently filled with terms expiring next year.

There are two three-year select board positions are available. The seats are currently held by Carol Sherrier and Linda Marzelli.

A three-year Eustis School Department director position, currently held by Sarah Strunk, is also up for election.

Finally, there are two three-year planning board positions up for election. Dwight Gellman and Jeff Brinkley’s terms will be expiring.