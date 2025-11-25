Community members share a free chicken supper at American Legion Post 10 Nov. 16 in Livermore Falls. The event offered dine-in, takeout and home-delivered meals. (Courtesy photo)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Inspired to act after seeing people in their community struggling to put food on the table this fall, Liz Marquis and her children decided to put on a free community supper Nov. 16 at American Legion Post 10 in Livermore Falls.

The meal brought neighbors together for a night of connection, gratitude and good food, Marquis said.

More than 75 takeout meals were provided, including about 45 meals delivered to residents, some as far away as Rumford, thanks to volunteer drivers, Marquis said. About 40 people dined inside the hall.

“It went amazing, everyone was so grateful but even better than that, they were engaged with each other,” Marquis said. “There was excellent conversation throughout the whole dinner and everyone was happy to see one another. It was so uplifting.”

Marquis said this was her first time organizing the event, which served as a community service project for her home-schooled children. The family supplied 20 chickens they raised and processed over the summer, and volunteers helped prepare the meal.

“Our chickens were so good this year and the volunteers did a fantastic job cooking them,” she said. “It felt so good.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the supper, Marquis said the goal was to serve about 100 meals and welcome anyone in need of a healthy, hot supper, regardless of where they lived. Delivery sign-up sheets were posted around town, and residents could text Marquis directly to be added to the list.

Guests gather for a free chicken supper at American Legion Post 10 in Livermore Falls on Nov. 16. The meal offered a welcoming space for neighbors to share a hot supper together. (Courtesy photo)

She said the inspiration came from wanting to support families during a difficult part of the month, when some experience gaps in access to SNAP benefits.

“My heart breaks for parents who don’t have that security, who might feel fear about their kids going hungry,” she said previously. “No child should go hungry, no matter what the situation.”

Marquis said the strong turnout and volunteer support underscored the importance of simple acts of service.

To her, the supper highlighted how many families continue to struggle long after a single event ends.

“Every day on Facebook pages I see families reaching out for help with food. I’m definitely making this an annual thing after I process my meat birds,” Marquis said. “I wish I could do this every month. I want to try to do a simpler dinner in January, maybe spaghetti and meatballs. It’s just so important that people know they are cared about and that their community is here to help.”

“I would urge anyone that needs a good old pick-me-up to do some community service,” she said. “We have to take care of each other, now more than ever.”