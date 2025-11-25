Lisa-Ann Henry, director of University of Maine at Farmington’s Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology program, was awarded the Maine Mental Health Counselors Association’s Distinguished Service Award in November. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Lisa-Ann Henry, director of the University of Maine at Farmington’s Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology program, has been honored with the Maine Mental Health Counselors Association’s Distinguished Service Award.

It recognizes her long-standing contributions to clinical practice, education and mental health workforce development across the state.

Henry leads UMF’s Counseling Psychology program with an emphasis in Creative Arts, and serves as the University of Maine System representative on the Maine Board of Counseling Professionals. The annual award recognizes a counselor who demonstrates exceptional service to the profession and the communities they support.

Henry said receiving the honor felt deeply personal.

“This award is an extraordinary honor and deeply humbling,” she said. “Over the past two decades, I’ve had the privilege of walking alongside courageous clients whose willingness to engage in therapy continues to inspire me.”

She said the recognition reflects the influences that shaped her career, including mentors, peers, and the support she received as a first-generation college student.

“The steady support of my family has been a cornerstone throughout my education and career,” Henry said. “This recognition reflects the community that professionally raised me, those who instilled in me a commitment to learning, educating, and now, mentoring future clinicians.”

UMF’s Counseling Psychology program is one of the few in the state that formally integrates the creative arts into clinical training. Students take a four-course sequence that introduces visual art, movement, music, narrative and other modalities before applying those approaches in internships.

“At UMF, we offer four dedicated courses that integrate the creative arts into psychotherapy,” Henry said. “These classes provide students with a strong foundation in a range of modalities and invite them to explore their own creative interests as emerging clinicians. For us, the arts are not just expressive tools, they’re pathways to deeper connection, insight, and healing.”

Henry said Maine’s mental health needs have changed significantly, particularly in rural regions where the workforce shortage remains acute. “Communities are facing complex challenges, trauma, substance use, isolation, and limited access to care,” she said. “At the same time, the demand for qualified clinicians has outpaced the available workforce.”

She said UMF’s program was designed to respond directly to those needs. “By preparing students to serve in diverse settings across the state, we’re helping to grow a workforce of practitioners who understand Maine’s unique needs and are equipped with the clinical skills to meet them,” Henry said.

Ethics and reflective practice form the core of the program. Henry teaches the foundational ethics course and provides statewide training in counselor wellness. “Our curriculum includes a strong foundation in ethics, reflective practice, and clinical accountability,” she said. “But beyond coursework, it’s about the culture we create, one that encourages curiosity and respect for complexity.”

One of the highlights of her career, Henry said, has been helping develop UMF’s Counseling Psychology graduate program and building partnerships to expand local access to mental health services.

“Helping to build UMF’s Counseling Psychology graduate program alongside my colleagues has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career,” she said. She also helped facilitate the expansion of two mental health agencies to Farmington, increasing services while creating new training opportunities for students.

For those entering the profession, Henry offered succinct guidance: “Stay curious, stay grounded, and stay connected to the purpose that brought you here,” she said. “This work asks a lot of us. Seek supervision, honor boundaries, and commit to lifelong learning.”

UMF launched its full-time Counseling Psychology master’s program in 2020 and has graduated 50 students. A part-time, four-year track later expanded access for working professionals. Both options are now accepting applications for fall 2026.