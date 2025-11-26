At the Nov. 18 meeting, RSU 9 directors reviewed research on cellphone use and heard updates on the new Yondr policy at the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington, seen here in 2024. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

FARMINGTON — Research pointing to higher student achievement when cellphones are removed from classrooms was shared with the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors, as Superintendent Christian Elkington briefed members Nov. 18 on new findings that mirror the district’s early experiences with its own high school phone restrictions.

Elkington highlighted two studies: “Removing Phones from Classrooms Improves Academic Performance,” a large randomized trial from India involving nearly 17,000 students; and “Why cell phone bans are worth the pushback,” a Florida analysis of statewide cell phone restrictions. Both studies report that removing phones from instructional settings leads to improved academic performance, fewer disruptions and more consistent classroom engagement.

Asked afterward what prompted him to include the research in his report, Elkington said, “It is incumbent on the superintendent to share data with the board on and about initiatives that we are involved in. It is the district’s and staff’s belief that our focus on dramatically reducing cell phone interruptions will share similar results down the road.”

Elkington said the findings echoed what he has been sharing with the board this fall, calling the India results “very interesting” and noting that both that study and a smaller Florida analysis were “all very supportive” of limiting phone use.

Those findings align with what Mt. Blue High School has already observed since launching its Yondr pouch policy at the start of the school year. The policy allows students to keep possession of their phones but requires the devices to remain locked in magnetically sealed pouches throughout the day.

Principal Joel Smith previously told the board the change has been smooth, with teachers reporting “overwhelmingly positive” feedback and students demonstrating more face-to-face interaction. Although Elkington was asked whether the district had experienced any pushback this year, he responded, “0,” with Smith reporting only minor issues such as an uptick in paper airplanes.

“I have been impressed with RSU 9 student follow-through and family support for this change. I believe our parents see and understand the detrimental effects cell phones can have and appreciate our efforts at limiting those moving forward,” Elington said.

Earlier this year, Smith said the number of students accessing the school’s public Wi-Fi has dropped from about 1,000 last year to around 50 this fall, suggesting that the policy has significantly reduced in-school phone use. He said they, as educators, have had many discussions and have worked to develop a practical solution. He noted students generally seem more engaged and are interacting face-to-face.

Elkington added that the school is “only using about maybe a quarter to a third of those Yondr pouches,” because many students are storing them in cars or keeping them on their person without removing their phones. “Either way it’s been an excellent investment,” he said. He told the board he had observed two lunch periods and saw “people having conversations with each other.” He contrasted that with a recent visit to a coffee shop where “four people were sitting at a table looking at their phones, not having conversation,” saying the difference on campus “just amazes me.”

In the India study, students in departments that required phone collection at the start of class saw modest but meaningful increases in grades, with the largest improvements among first-year and lower-performing students. Researchers also documented quieter classrooms, fewer distractions and stronger academic engagement, with many students becoming more supportive of the policy after experiencing it.

The Florida study documented a different early pattern. When cellphone restrictions went into effect statewide in May 2023, some districts saw suspension rates more than double in the first month as staff enforced the new rules. By the second year, however, disciplinary issues dropped, test scores rose about 3 percent and unexcused absences declined. Researchers described the first year as a transition period before a “new status quo” emerged in schools without active cellphone use.

Elkington said the statewide research supports what RSU 9 staff have witnessed firsthand. He noted earlier in the year that bandwidth issues, long a challenge on the Mt. Blue campus, have not resurfaced since the Yondr rollout. After multiple visits to the high school, including during lunchtime, he said the difference was noticeable.

“It was nice to see people look at each other,” he told the board, describing the overall atmosphere as “very positive.”

Elkington did not propose any immediate districtwide changes but said the research offers useful context as educators continue to examine the effects of digital distraction on learning. With states and districts nationwide considering new cellphone rules, he said understanding the evidence, and the experience at Mt. Blue, is increasingly important.

Asked whether the district might revisit its own guidelines, he said, “We will need to look at data over time to determine if outcomes are improving based on changes that have taken place. Right now, we along with other school districts and states in the US need to take a long view based on early observations and trends.”