FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 is preparing for a federal review of its School Nutrition Program as part of a regular two- to three-year oversight cycle, according to Superintendent Christian Elkington.

Elkington said the review is not tied to any performance problems.

“This is not about a lack of performance or concerns with what we offer and do in RSU 9,” he told the board of directors Nov. 18. “It is our turn in the two- to three-year cycle when programs are to get reviewed. I have no doubt we will again meet or exceed the standard.”

Elkington acknowledged there’s an appearance that the district keeps getting reviewed.

“It is because there are three or four ways to be reviewed. And it is a two- to three-year review cycle,” he said. “… In Maine they’re able to get through them much more quickly than they would in other states.”

A separate notice from the Maine Department of Education’s Child Nutrition Office states the USDA requires the state to conduct an administrative review of institutions participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The review includes both off-site documentation review and an on-site visit, and may involve a USDA representative.

Advertisement

Child and Adult Care Food Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides federal reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks served in child care centers, after-school programs, Head Start sites, emergency shelters and qualifying school-based programs. The program requires regular state and federal oversight to ensure participating institutions meet nutrition, record-keeping and accountability standards.

The letter explains that institutions must demonstrate on an ongoing basis that they are “viable, capable and accountable,” and that failure to comply could result in the program being deemed “seriously deficient,” which would require corrective actions for continued participation.

In a separate communication dated Nov. 13, the state Department of Education informed RSU 9 that its School Nutrition Program ended the prior fiscal year with a cash balance exceeding the federal limit of three months’ operating costs. The overage was calculated at $521,143.52. Federal rules require the district to submit a written plan by Dec. 13 outlining how the excess balance will be reduced.

The state provided RSU 9 with a detailed list of allowable ways to spend down excess money, including purchasing food service equipment, improving cafeteria spaces, expanding menu offerings, investing in staff training and increasing storage capacity. All options must be directly tied to food service and meet federal allowability standards.

Both the administrative review and the financial corrective plan will move forward as RSU 9 continues through the standard federal oversight process for the 2025-26 year.