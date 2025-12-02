Tom Andexler, Brenda Chase and children Lillian and Emma Andexler carry out a Christmas tree Nov. 28 from Lloyd's Farmstand & Greenhouse in Rumford that they will take home to Andover to decorate for this holiday season. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — The morning after Thanksgiving, Tom Andexler, his partner Brenda Chase, and children Lillian and Emma Andexler, made the annual pilgrimage from Andover to Lloyd’s Farmstand & Greenhouse to pick out a Christmas tree.

They were looking for fullness and a lack of yellow, Chase said.

“The drought has caused some issues with real Christmas trees this year. So we don’t want one that’s going to die (quickly),” she said.

Andexler said they traditionally leave theirs up until after the new year.

“It’s a tradition. We’ve always done it,” he said.

Tom Andexler with Lillian Andexler, left, and at Emma Andexler and Brenda Chase, right, stand Nov. 28 with the Christmas tree from Lloyd’s Farmstand & Greenhouse in Rumford that they will take home to Andover to decorate for this holiday season. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Their final choice?

“Nice and green,” Andexler said. “Nice and full. Kind of what we were looking for. No big gaps. And we don’t have a high ceiling either.”

The whole family participates in the decorating. “That’s the best part,” Chase said.

While the family’s Christmas tree search was going on behind the greenhouse, Sue Billings, who owns the business with her husband, Lloyd, was busy inside decorating wreaths and balls with ribbons and bows.

Billings said this is their 34th year in the business at 1173 Route 2 in Rumford. “We get a lot of repeat customers, so we get to know them a bit,” she said.

She said most people get their trees before the second week of December. “After that, we have some stragglers,” she added.

Billings said the drought this year made the trees a little lighter colored.

“But they’re still nice and full and healthy,” she said.

A lot of people will come and measure before picking out a tree. Some ask for the tree to be measured and, of course, ask about prices.

“We get a few picky people. I send my husband out to talk with them. He is good with people. I’m good with people, too, but I’ve got things to do,” she said.

Lloyd Billings was not at the store on this day because he was busy delivering trees. “We do a lot of wholesale, also,” his wife said.

Asked if she enjoys this time of year, Billings replied with a laugh, “I start out liking it.”

She said it gets really busy as she’s here most every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., so that by the time Christmas does arrive, “I’m ready to sit down.”

Sue Billings, owner of Lloyd’s Farmstand & Greenhouse in Rumford, is busy decorating wreaths and balls with ribbons and bows. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Billings said they get their trees from Weirs Christmas Tree Farm in Colebrook, New Hampshire, something they’ve done for about 15 years. They get 525 trees to start.

Some of those trees are also available just a few miles away at No View Farm, Inn & Bakery, 855 S. Rumford Road in Rumford, owned by Annette Marin.

Over the years, Billings said it’s gotten busier because people continue to enjoy the tradition of picking out a real Christmas tree, with many coming as a family.

Here’s a few places in Oxford County where people can purchase a fresh Christmas tree:

Lloyd’s Farmstand & Greenhouse at 1173 Route 2 in Rumford, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 207-357-6145 for more information.

No View Farm at 855 S. Rumford Road in Rumford. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Call 207-507-1510 for more information.

Rupert Grover’s tree farm on Barker Road, Bethel, has about 780 trees for buyers who visit the farm Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Ross Swain’s Tree Farm at 10 Pine Ridge Road in Greenwood is open until Christmas. He has about 150 Fraser and balsam trees.

Swan’s Tree Farm on Howe Hill Road, Greenwood, first right after the fire station, is open every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come early for best selection, balsams and Frasers available. All sizes $60. Bring the family and pick the perfect tree.

These tree farms and nurseries in Franklin County offer fresh precut trees, cut-your-own options, along with holiday decor and gift ideas:

McClure’s Tree Nursery in Kingfield is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 251 Salem Road, the nursery offers a variety of cut-your-own and fresh-cut options. Choose from balsam fir, Fraser fir or blue spruce trees in sizes starting at 3 feet. McClure’s Tree Nursery has been in business since 1970. To contact the nursery, call 207-520-8063.

Moose Hill Farm in Fayette is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm, located at 159 Moose Hill Road, offers choose-and-cut balsam fir trees along with precut options, handcrafted balsam wreaths, and a seasonal gift shop featuring homemade jams, pickles and other handcrafted items. Hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors are offered complimentary coffee, cocoa and cookies, and the farm provides free tree wrapping, shaking and drilling for pin-stand bases. Moose Hill notes that its gift shop and precut trees have moved to 9 Limberlost Road. The farm can be reached at 207-897-3093.

Conifers Unlimited Christmas Tree Farm in Farmington is operating both its cut-your-own farm on Cowen Hill Road and its retail stand on Wilton Road, next to Blue Sky and the Farmington Diner. The farm is open daily from dawn to dusk for choose-and-cut trees, while the stand is open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekdays from 1-6 p.m. Conifers Unlimited offers pre-cut trees, wreaths and a yurt at the farm with hot chocolate and mulled cider. This season, the farm will also host a fresh-cut tree stand at Narrow Gauge Cinemas during the Polar Express weekend from Dec. 14-16. The farm’s contact number is 207-778-2368.

Sirois Christmas Tree Farm in Farmington, located at 249 Seamon Road near Mt. Blue High School, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm offers Christmas trees as choose-and-cut or precut options depending on availability, with prices recently listed between $30 and $100. Because hours and inventory can vary, customers are encouraged to call ahead or check the farm’s Facebook page for updates.

Sunrise View Farm in Rangeley sells precut Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, kissing balls, poinsettias and more. The gift shop has many holiday gift items and a large collection of indoor plants. For 35 years, the farm has provided organic gardening products, landscape materials, floral services and more to the community and beyond. The farm, located at 2963 Main St., is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunrise View Farm can be reached at 207-864-2117.

Staff writers Nicole Carter, Rose Lincoln, Dee Menear and Rebecca Franklin contributed to this story.