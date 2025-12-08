Children and adults parade Saturday with a colorful “Candy Land” float during the 49th annual Chester Greenwood Day, celebrating this year’s “Board Games on Parade” theme in Farmington. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — The 49th Annual Chester Greenwood Day brought big crowds to downtown Farmington on Saturday for the community’s hourlong parade and related events celebrating the inventor of earmuffs.

Crowds line Main Street for the 49th annual Chester Greenwood Day parade Saturday. People bundled up in earmuffs and winter gear for the cold-weather celebration in Farmington.(Courtesy photo)

Festivities began Friday evening with the first ever Chester Greenwood Day Tree Lighting at the Franklin County Superior Courthouse. Organizers described the new tradition as a “huge success,” thanking the community members who braved cold temperatures. Franklin Savings Bank provided hot chocolate and treats, and Santa greeted children throughout the evening. Farmington Fire Rescue placed the lights on the tree.

Families gather around the decorated tree Friday during the first Chester Greenwood Day tree lighting ceremony at the Franklin County Superior Courthouse in Farmington. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday’s parade began at 11 a.m. and drew a strong turnout despite blustery weather that proved ideal for wearing earmuffs. This year’s theme was “Board Games on Parade.”

Horseback riders make their way down Main Street during the Chester Greenwood Day parade Saturday, adding to the festive lineup of floats and walkers in Farmington. (Courtesy photo)

Chester Greenwood, a Farmington native, was just 15 years old when he designed the first pair of ear protectors using wire, beaver fur and cloth. At age 19, he received a U.S. patent. By 28, the Chester Greenwood & Company factory was producing and shipping champion ear protectors around the world. According to historical records, the company’s biggest year came in 1936, when it produced 400,000 pairs.

Parade Winners

Adult Float Category

• First place: Regional School Unit 9

• Second place: Kendall Lawn Care

• Third place: Kyes Insurance

Youth Float Category

• First place: Friends of Mallett

• Second place: Foster Career & Technical Education Center

• Third place: Girl Scouts

Walker Division

• First place: Comfort Inn Wilton

• Second place: Swett Winter Daycare