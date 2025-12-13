RUMFORD — At the 15th annual Festival of Trees, which opened Friday evening, every single tree is a work of art.
There are 20 tree sponsors and eight wreath sponsors for the Beautify Rumford and the town of Rumford event at Rumford Falls Auditorium.
The winners, by popular vote at the Festival, are:
- Best Non-Profit Tree: Black Mountain of Maine.
- Best Business Tree: Heirlooms & Blooms.
- Most Festive: Mountain Valley Community School Grade 6.
The event included Mountain Valley High School National Honor Society students volunteering with for the art project, Region 9 Culinary Arts students for making and preparing 450 delicious cookies as well as cocoa, and of course Santa (Stew Smith) and his Elf (Ernie Peare), and the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Stephanie Reed of Beautify Rumford.
Music and entertainment was provided by the RAAPA (Rumford Association for the Advancement of the Performing Arts) Choir, the Parish of the Holy Savior Choir, Christmas magic by Scot Grassette and a Christmas sing-a-long.
There was also a crockpot corner, with hot meals for purchase.
The trees will remain on display throughout the holidays.
