Franklin County commissioners meet May 20 at the new Emergency Operations Center at 120 County Way in Farmington. Commissioners, from left, are Thomas Saviello of Wilton, Vice Chairman Thomas Skolfield of Weld, Chairman Bob Carlton of Freeman Township, Jeff Gilbert of Jay, and Fenwick Fowler of Farmington. (Donna M. Perry/Staff Writer)

Three Franklin County commissioners continue to receive a health stipend six months after it was taken out of the budget.

Commissioner Fenwick Fowler has written up a resolution that would stop commissioners from receiving the stipend of $6,845 a year.

The Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee eliminated $87,841 from the proposed 2025-26 budget prior to July 1 when the fiscal year began, including a stipend that each commissioner could use to offset health costs.

Commissioners tried to fit the stipend back in the spending plan, but the Budget Advisory Committee did not accept it and instead approved their budget proposal.

The new budget went into effect July 1.

The commissioners asked for a legal opinion from their attorney, who said that the Budget Advisory Committee had the final say on the budget. Commissioners sent the question to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which upheld Libby’s legal opinion.

Fowler, Bob Carlton of Kingfield and Jeff Gilbert of Jay continue to receive the stipend.

Commissioner Tom Saviello, of Wilton, has not received the stipend this fiscal year, and Commissioner Thomas Skolfield, of Weld, recently stopped taking his.

Fowler said Monday that he gave fellow commissioners a draft resolution at last week’s meeting for commissioners to vote on Tuesday.

The resolution says:

“Whereas the interpretation of the law by legal counsel has advised the commissioners that the authority of the Budget Committee is real and the budget is final;

“Therefore, the Franklin County Commissioners have accepted the interpretation and ceased to accept the health stipend retroactive to July 1, 2025;

“Hereby, the Franklin County Commissioners wish to establish a strong and productive working relationship with the Budget Committee to build a sustainable budget for future years.”

Deputy County Administrator Tiffany Baker said they have money in the health account because health costs came in less than estimated but none of that money specifically targets commissioners.