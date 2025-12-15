Holiday spirit filled downtown Wilton on Dec. 13 as residents gathered in Monument Square for the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting, followed by a Meet & Greet with Santa at Academy Hill School.
Santa arrived by fire truck at 5:30 p.m., assisted by Wilton Fire & Rescue, and led the countdown as the town tree was lit before families moved indoors for the evening’s activities. Adrenaline Electric used its bucket truck to put the lights on the town tree this year.
The Academy Hill School cafeteria hosted cookie decorating, games, ornament making, letters to Santa, and refreshments including hot chocolate and popcorn, with families taking photos with Santa.
The event was coordinated by Renee Woodard, events coordinator for the town of Wilton, with support from volunteers and local businesses, including Bakin’ up Maine, which donated 200 sugar cookies for children to decorate. Community members thanked organizers online, with several noting the event’s role in making children happy and helping new families feel at home in Wilton.
