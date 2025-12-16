The lights on the house and yard at 1292 Salem Road in Salem Township is decorated for Christmas by Leanna and Travis Targett. (Courtesy of Leanna Targett)

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Each year Travis and Leanna Targett decorate their home and yard with hundreds of festive decorations to delight travelers along Route 142. It is magical wonderland and draws the attention of children, adults and even Santa Claus.

It’s become known by some as the “Christmas House.”

The couple has decorated the property for years now but the vision started when Leanna was a child.

Leanna recalled being a child and her family not having much for money. Her father supported a family of five on $60 a week earned from working in the woods. During the holidays, he would load the family into whatever vehicle was running at the time and they would set out from their home in Phillips to Kingfield, New Portland and Strong to look at Christmas lights

“I remember each year looking for what I considered the house that was halfway between Phillips and Kingfield. They always had a wagon, lights and a Santa to see. I remember telling my parents that I was going to buy that house someday,” Leanna said.

As it turns out, Leanna’s childhood statement came to fruition when Travis and Leanna purchased the property.

“I told my husband I wanted to start decorating for others that might pass by looking for Christmas lights,” Leanna said.

They started doing just that in 2017 with a giant Santa Claus painting Leanna created using a handmade wooden bed frame recovered from the Kingfield/New Portland Transfer Station swap shop.

The following year, Leanna painted a Grinch decoration.

“My mom lived with us then due to dementia and she enjoyed watching me paint it. That year we put it out on the lawn next to Santa and every time we entered or left the driveway with her in tow, she would talk about how it was her favorite,” Leanna said.

Leanna’s mom died in 2020. The Grinch decoration is her most cherished piece in the collection.

Travis’s favorite pieces are a commercial size Santa and a set of commercial carolers.

Now there are approximately 250 items in the collection. Newer decorations are purchased commercial businesses. Acquiring the older decorations is a year-round endeavor. The couple attends flea markets, auctions and lawn sales, and keeps an eye on Facebook Marketplace for items to add. They have traveled throughout Maine and into New Hampshire to add to the collection.

In years past, the couple began offering visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch on weekends in December. Leanna said as more individuals and organizations began having visits with Santa, they cut back on their weekends to allow more time in Santa’s schedule.

“A few years back a mom asked us if Santa could be at our house on Christmas Eve. We agreed and had a great turnout with 35 kids from Kingfield, Phillips, Strong and Farmington. Now our tradition is Christmas Eve,” Leanna said.

Travis and Leanna Targett dress as Santa and Mrs. Claus during a craft fair Saturday at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. The Salem Township couple have become known for going big on decorating their house and yard for the holidays. (Courtesy of Leanna Targett)

Each year, as more decorations are added to the collection, there is more set up required than the year before. It is a time consuming task and requires precision timing in order for carolers, elves, snowmen and more not to be buried under the snow by Christmas Eve. Despite the time commitment, it is something the couple enjoys together.

Now, their 19-month-old grandson is part of the set up crew.

“This year has been extra special in that our first grandchild has helped with the decorating. Perhaps years from now he will continue the tradition at his home,” Leanna said.

Travis and Leanna are surprised every year by how many people make a trip to their home to see the lights, and to visit Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

“It is quite funny, when we talk with people, they are quick to inform us that we live in the Christmas House. People pull right into our driveway, get out of their cars and walk around, some taking pictures with their kids. It makes our hearts full,” Leanna said.

The Targett “Christmas House” is located at 1292 Salem Road, also known at Route 142, in Salem Township. Visitors are welcome to stop by and see the display any time. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch are expected to welcome visitors on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, provided Santa is not helping road crews with plowing.