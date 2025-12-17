Winter Wonderland brought families and neighbors together Dec. 13 for an evening of holiday activities and community celebration.
Despite the tree lighting being canceled due to wind chill, the event drew strong participation, with children taking part in hands-on activities such as ornament making, writing letters to Santa, visiting Santa’s Workshop, getting Whoville-style tattoos and enjoying free popcorn.
“Seeing our community come together truly made the night magical,” organizer Mikelle Davenport said. “It was wonderful to see all the kids’ smiles throughout the night, that’s what it was all about.”
Davenport offered thanks to the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to planning and hosting Winter Wonderland. She said the event’s success reflected the collective effort behind it, adding appreciation for those who helped bring the event together.
“Your presence and enthusiasm are what make events like this successful, and we are grateful to share these moments with such a wonderful community,” Davenport said.
