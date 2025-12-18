A recalled Yani-brand vape cartridge linked to chlorfenapyr contamination is shown in this image released by the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy. (Courtesy of the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy)

Maine’s recreational cannabis oversight system is under intensifying scrutiny after the state had to issue its third recall in three months.

The latest recall, on Dec. 3, was issued after testing revealed the presence of a prohibited pesticide tied to NorCO Outdoor Cannabis-branded products. The pattern has raised questions about how contaminated products continue to reach consumers, despite Maine’s mandatory testing framework for recreational cannabis.

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy issued the first recall Oct. 27 for NorCO/Yani-branded vape cartridges after testing revealed “unsafe levels of the pesticide chlorfenapyr,” a chemical not permitted on any cannabis grown or sold in the state. They were sold at 21 recreational retail stores between July and October.

Related Maine issues recall on cannabis vape cartridges

On Nov. 13, the Office of Cannabis Policy expanded the recall after further audit testing confirmed additional chlorfenapyr contaminated strains sold in retail stores dating back to March 10. The most recent recall Dec. 3 pulled cannabis flower and pre-roll products sold at 22 storefronts between Oct. 15 and Dec. 2 after tests found unsafe levels of yeast, mold, microbials and arsenic.

Customers have been advised to dispose of the affected products or return them to the retailer and seek medical care if symptoms occur. But the recalls raise a practical concern for consumers: Vape cartridges are typically discarded after use, along with the batch number, long before any recall is announced.

Gabe Gudmundsson, manager of Mend Cannabis Co. in Livermore Falls, said the shop has never carried any Yani-brand items. Gudmundsson said Mend has worked hard to build a reputation where customers trust the safety and consistency of its products.

Advertisement

She said the store is careful with inventory and would immediately pull any cannabis if a recall were issued or if a customer raised a concern about product quality.

The state has not released the number of contaminated units sold, how many remain unreturned or how many consumers may have used them.

Without access to batch IDs or a public lookup tool, many customers who purchased Yani-branded products earlier this year may have no way to determine whether the product they used was among the contaminated lots.

A Washington, D.C.-based law firm, Schmidt & Clark, LLP, has begun soliciting Mainers who purchased the recalled Yani Watermelon Chimera vape cartridges, advertising potential legal claims related to chlorfenapyr exposure.

The Midcoast Maine-based Yani Cannabis sells its products in stores from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Dover-Foxcroft, and even as far north as Presque Isle, according to its website.

Attempts to reach representatives of Yani were unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Maine legalized recreational marijuana in 2016 and state laws require products and plants to be tested for mold, yeast, pesticides, fertilizers, heavy metals and other contaminants; currently, the state’s medical marijuana industry does not.

Chlorfenapyr is especially dangerous when heated, a key concern for vape cartridges that routinely reach temperatures capable of thermally degrading pesticides.

The Environmental Protection Agency classifies chlorfenapyr, which is typically used in commercial agriculture and structural pest control, as a Category I acute toxicity pesticide, the most severe tier.

Related Maine issues another recall of cannabis products

According to OCP, inhaling cannabis containing unsafe levels of chlorfenapyr can lead to high fever, sweating, nausea, vomiting and an altered mental state.

Although chlorfenapyr use is permitted in Maine, applying it to cannabis would violate state and federal label law. Licensed applicators must maintain detailed pesticide records that can be reviewed during any inspection.

The manager of Mend Cannabis Co. on Main Street in Livermore Falls said Dec. 9 that it has never carried any Yani-branded products affected by recent recalls. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Kaspar Heinrici, chief executive officer of SeaWeed Co., said the recalls immediately raised concern. He emphasized that mandatory testing is a cornerstone of the recreational market and said SeaWeed Co., which is based in Portland and South Portland, conducts additional in-house research and development testing on bulk products.

Advertisement

“My reaction was honestly a bit of fear, because I do not know the circumstances of what led to the contamination,” Heinrici said. “What does not seem appropriate … is to cast doubt on every operator out there. The system worked in this instance, but I would withhold moral judgment until a full investigation shows how the product both passed mandatory testing and got onto retail shelves.”

Heinrici also said the state’s testing requirements may be poorly calibrated, focusing heavily on yeast and mold thresholds while devoting fewer resources toward pesticides and heavy metals.

Stores subject to recall Belvidere Farm

185 Pleasant St., Rockland Blue Lobster Cannabis

200 Roosevelt Trail, Casco Cannabis Haven

20 Union St Unit C, Auburn

1150 Center St., Auburn

341 Main St., Waterville

806 Sabattus St., Suite 2, Lewiston

265 Western Ave., Augusta Cheech & Chong

268 Hammond St., Bangor Friendly Fire

72 Emery St., Unit 105, Sanford Garden Lites 420

16 North Main St., Peru GreenLife

6 Hudson Ave., Guilford

19 Park St., Milo Harbor Harvest

1048 Atlantic Highway, Warren Higher Grounds of Maine

45 Wharf St., Portland Hi-Lo Dispensary

435 Maine St., Poland Humble Family Farms

415 Sabattus St., Suite A, Lewiston Meristem

11 Seal Cove Road, Southwest Harbor Pho King Great Cannabis

1114 Hammon St., Suite 2, Bangor Rose Mary Jane

327 St. John St., Portland Royal Leaf Apothecary

415 Main St., Presque Isle Schedule 1

94 Portland St., Unit 1, Portland Sweet Relief

1 Priest Road, Northport

The state said it launched the initial October recall investigation after receiving “a consumer complaint about an adverse health reaction,” and later confirmed contamination through audit testing of Yani’s products.

The Dec. 3 recall involved flower and pre-rolls that failed microbial safety testing. Audit results showed unsafe levels of yeast, mold and microbials, and some reporting noted arsenic concerns. These issues were discovered only after regulators conducted batch-wide audit testing triggered by the first incident.

Product information for third recall Strain name: Frosted Enigma

Product type: 1/8-ounce flower

Batch number: 1A40D0300005BCD000007095

Dates sold: Oct. 24 – Nov. 20 Strain name: Frosted Enigma

Product type: 0.5-gram, 1-gram, 2-gram, and 3.5-gram pre-rolls (singles and multipacks)

Batch number: 1A40D0300005BCD000006998

Dates sold: Oct. 15 – Nov. 21 Strain name: Gold Dust

Product type: 1/8-ounce flower

Batch number: 1A40D0300005BCD000007094

Dates sold: Oct. 21 – Nov. 21 Strain name: Gold Dust

Product type: 0.5-gram, 1-gram, 2-gram, and 3.5-gram pre-rolls (singles and multipacks)

Batch number: 1A40D0300005BCD000006994

Dates sold: Oct. 15 – Nov. 21 Strain name: Blackberry Pie

Product type: 0.5-gram, 1-gram, and 2-gram pre-rolls (singles and multipacks)

Batch number: 1A40D03000014B5000002262

Dates sold: Nov. 7 – Dec. 2 Strain name: Sour Cookies

Product type: 0.5-gram, 1-gram, and 2-gram pre-rolls (singles and multipacks)

Batch number: 1A40D03000014B5000002263

Dates sold: Nov. 7 – Dec. 2 Strain name: Street Tartz

Product type: 0.5-gram and 1-gram pre-rolls (singles and multipacks)

Batch number: 1A40D03000014B5000002264

Dates sold: Nov. 7 – Dec. 2

Maine’s own testing reports show that contamination concerns are not isolated, but the state’s data structure limits how precisely the public can interpret failure rates. In the most recent quarter, licensed labs reported 4,901 recreational samples submitted for compliance testing and 298 substance test failures.

Diana McKenzie, a chemist for the Office of Cannabis Policy, said in a December 2024 webinar on sample collection that testing facilities submit data each week, which is uploaded to the agency’s database.

Advertisement

McKenzie said anomalies between initial failures and clean retest results warrant scrutiny.

“It can be very unlikely such as with the heavy metals or pesticides,” she said, adding that those contaminants are not allowed to be remediated, or cleaned. So when a failed test passes on a second test, “those get flagged for further investigation by the compliance team to find out how that might have happened.”

Cannabis cultivators in Maine are permitted to remediate batches that fail microbial testing using approved post-harvest techniques such as heat, filtration, solvent processing or irradiation. However, remediation is not allowed for pesticide failures, since certain chemicals remain hazardous even after heating or extraction.

Office of Cannabis Policy reviews all test results and flags suspicious, inconsistent or unexpected results, McKenzie said.

A recalled Yani-brand vape package shows a batch number printed in very small type, along with the phrases “grown with love and intent” and “passed mandatory testing,” all appearing on the packaging despite later audit results finding unsafe levels of the pesticide chlorfenapyr. (Courtesy of the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy)

Maine does not publish how many failed samples were ultimately remediated, destroyed or diverted. Consumers must rely entirely on regulator assurances during a recall.

Maine uses a statewide batch-tracking database called Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance to record production histories, tests and retail movement, but none of this recall data is accessible to consumers or retailers during a contamination event.

Advertisement

Vern Malloch, deputy director of operations for the Office of Cannabis Policy, said when a product has failed testing and is remediated, the remediation method must be listed, but “in many cases that step is being missed.”

Products that undergo remediation must be disclosed on compliance labels, giving consumers the opportunity to identify batches that did not pass their initial microbial screen.

Three recalls involving Yani / NorCO (2025) Recall #1 – Vape cartridges (initial pesticide recall)

Announcement: Oct. 27, 2025

Product: Watermelon Chimera live resin vape cartridges

Reason: Unsafe levels of chlorfenapyr pesticide

Sold: July 10 – Oct. 16

Trigger: Consumer adverse health complaint led to audit confirmation Recall #2 – Expanded vape cartridge recall

Announcement: Nov. 13, 2025

Products Added: Apples & Bananas, Cherry Tartufo, Lemon Cherry Pie cartridges

Reason: Chlorfenapyr confirmed in additional strains during expanded audit testing

Notes: Expansion added new strains, batch numbers and retail locations beyond the original recall Recall #3 – Flower and pre-roll microbial recall

Announcement: Dec. 3, 2025

Products: Flower and pre-rolls; Frosted Enigma, Gold Dust, Blackberry Pie, Sour Cookies, Street Tartz

Reason: Unsafe levels of mold, yeast and microbials confirmed through audit testing

Consumer guidance: Products should be returned or disposed; consumers with symptoms advised to seek medical care

One of the central questions is how chlorfenapyr made it through Maine’s compliance testing system. Maine allows cultivators to choose the material they submit for mandatory testing. States such as Colorado and Michigan use independent, regulator-collected samples, which reduce the chance that non-representative or “clean” material is submitted while contaminated product reaches retail shelves.

According to the national law firm Schmidt & Clark, consumers who bought products from the original recalled batch between July 10 and Oct. 16, and later experienced symptoms such as fever, sweating, nausea, vomiting or confusion, may have an argument for legal recourse.

Schmidt & Clark notes that no class action specific to the Yani/NorCO vape recall has yet been publicly filed, but argues that a mandatory recall involving a known toxic pesticide could support product-liability claims alleging a defective product, failure to warn and breach of warranty.

OCP has not released the original Certificate of Analysis from NorCO’s compliance test and has not commented on whether the lab that performed the test will face further scrutiny based on the failed audit.

For Heinrici, the CEO of SeaWeed Co., said improving testing is a shared responsibility.

“If we truly believe cannabis can enhance well-being … we have to agree on what tests are important and submit to that testing to ensure public safety,” he said.