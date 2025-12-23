Community members gather Dec. 21 at the town gazebo in Livermore Falls during a vigil on National Homeless Persons Memorial Day, the winter solstice, honoring those who have died while experiencing homelessness in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy of Lorri Nandrea)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Homelessness is not a moral failing.

That was the message Sunday afternoon as about 30 people gathered in the bitter cold and wind at the town gazebo to honor the memory of Brett Staples and raise awareness about homelessness in the area.

The vigil, held on the winter solstice and shortest day of the year, marked National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. The day was established in 1990 and is intended to highlight the heightened dangers faced by people without stable housing during long, cold, low-light winters, while encouraging communities to hold public vigils to remember people who died while experiencing homelessness and to renew efforts to prevent further loss of life.

Organizer Laurel Merchant speaks Dec. 21 during a vigil on National Homeless Persons Memorial Day, the winter solstice, at the town gazebo in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy of Lorri Nandrea)

The event was organized by Laurel Merchant, who has experienced homelessness herself. Merchant emphasized how quickly people can lose housing after job loss, eviction or a health crisis. She urged community members to recognize the humanity of people experiencing homelessness rather than ignoring them.

The gathering honored Staples, a Livermore Falls native who had struggled with mental illness and homelessness. Staples was born in Farmington and graduated from Dirigo High School in Dixfield. He died Aug. 6, 2024, at age 34, after being struck by an Amtrak train in Portland. He had previously moved into an apartment near Morrill’s Corner after years of housing instability.

Merchant said Staples’ death was a tragedy that did not need to happen and highlighted the lack of respect often shown to people simply because they are homeless.

Staples’ father, Bob Staples, spoke about the connection between homelessness and brain disorders and the challenges families face when a loved one is unable to recognize their illness or seek treatment.

Sarah Roy, representing AMVETS Community Outreach, addressed homelessness among veterans, noting the difficulties some face transitioning to civilian life, securing employment and accessing medical care.

Lorri Nandrea, an organizer with the Maine Labor Climate Council, spoke about housing instability in mobile home parks, where corporate ownership can lead to rising rents and reduced maintenance. She referenced recent efforts by residents of three mobile home parks in Jay who asked the Select Board to advance a lot-rent moratorium to town meeting in April, saying such measures can help protect affordability and community stability.

Gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson and U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner also addressed the crowd. Jackson spoke about the need to reallocate resources so residents are not forced to go without housing or medical care. Platner shared the story of a veteran friend who struggled to obtain care through the VA, became homeless and continues to experience lasting effects.

Anyone in need of housing assistance was encouraged to contact Western Maine Community Action’s homeless services team at 207-645-3764.