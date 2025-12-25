Participants travel single file on snowshoes during a Maine Huts & Trails guided outing to South Brook Falls, Poplar Stream Falls and Poplar Stream Hut on Jan. 4, 2025. Courtesy photo

KINGFIELD — Maine Huts & Trails is launching a series of free, guided winter outdoor programs beginning Jan. 3, offering community members and visitors a chance to explore the organization’s trail network with expert guidance and an emphasis on accessibility and safety.

The rotating schedule includes guided snowshoe outings, cross-country ski trips for a range of ability levels, family-friendly nature explorations and fat bike rides. All programs take place on sections of the Maine Huts trail system, which includes a 25-mile groomed linear trail and additional ungroomed side trails. Programs are open to the public at no cost, though participants are asked to bring their own equipment.

“For those who may be intimidated by the number of options or unsure where to start exploring our trail system, these guided trips provide a great way to sample some of the best sections of trail while letting someone else do the planning and navigation,” said Sam Shirley, youth and community program manager for Maine Huts & Trails. “These trips give people the opportunity to experience winter trails without having to worry about planning their own route or finding other people to go with.”

Riders pause along the Poplar Stream Trail during a guided fat-bike outing with the Carrabassett Region chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association en route to Poplar Stream Hut on Jan. 18, 2025. Courtesy photo

According to Shirley, last winter’s guided outings drew a wide range of participants.

“Last year, we had all sorts of participants,” he said. “There were definitely quite a few retirees looking for fun social outdoor activities, but we also had many families and people visiting the area of all ages and ability levels.”

Rather than targeting specific demographics, the programs are organized by ability level, with trips clearly identified as beginner, intermediate or advanced. Shirley said that approach has helped participants feel more comfortable choosing an outing.

“Our beginner-level trips tend to be especially popular with people just getting into that particular activity,” he said.

Each trip is led by trained staff, registered Maine guides or knowledgeable naturalists. Outings include a stop at one of the organization’s huts to warm up, where participants may bring their own lunch or purchase meals prepared by staff. Maine Huts & Trails also offers public lunches at its lodges on winter weekends.

Before each outing, registered participants receive detailed preparation information.

“Before each trip, we send an email out to all registered participants detailing what to expect on the trip, including weather, trail conditions and the route we expect to take,” Shirley said.

Trips may be adjusted based on snow, ice or weather conditions, and some outings may be canceled in cases of rain or extreme cold.

“We try to do whatever we can to run the trips, but we may have to cancel trips in case of rain or extreme cold,” Shirley said.

Program highlights include:

A guided fat bike ride with the Carrabassett Region chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association.

Beginner-friendly snowshoe trips focused on winter tree identification.

Guided Nordic ski outings for novice, intermediate and advanced skiers.

Interpretive snowshoe trips to Flagstaff Lake Hut focused on identifying animal tracks and trees.

Participants gather at Poplar Stream Hut during a Maine Huts & Trails guided snowshoe trip to South Brook Falls and Poplar Stream Falls on Jan. 4, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

Some outings are offered in new formats this season, allowing returning participants to experience familiar routes through different winter activities. Group sizes vary by trip type and staffing levels, with maximum capacities ranging from 10-25 participants. Several trips filled up last winter, and organizers expect similar interest this season.

“We do hope that these trips will serve as an introduction to our trails and lodges and that participants will be inspired to return in the future for other guided trips or for their own adventure,” Shirley said.

Participants are asked to RSVP and sign a waiver in advance. Program schedules, meeting locations and registration information are available at mainehuts.org.

Maine Huts & Trails is a nonprofit organization based in Kingfield whose mission is to connect people to nature, to one another and to the responsibility of caring for the land by expanding access to Maine’s backcountry through a network of huts, trails and outdoor programs.