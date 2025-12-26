John Rogers, seen on the Appalachian Trail, is the incoming board president of the High Peaks Alliance, succeeding outgoing president Lloyd Griscom. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

The High Peaks Alliance is preparing for a leadership transition as founding board member and current board President Lloyd Griscom steps down at the end of December, passing the role to longtime board member and Vice President John Rogers.

Griscom helped launch the Alliance to ensure that local voices guided the future of Maine’s High Peaks, one of the state’s largest and most intact wild landscapes. Over his tenure, he played a central role in building trust among hunters, hikers, ATV riders, landowners, and conservation partners, turning early conflicts into long-term collaborations that balanced public access with habitat conservation.

“When Roger Lambert and I started the High Peaks Alliance, we wanted everyone to have a cooperative voice,” Griscom said. “Hunters, hikers, loggers, and landowners all care about this place, and the future of the region depends on us working together. Applying patient optimism and hard work to build trust has helped turn divisions into partnerships. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Under Griscom’s leadership, the Alliance and its partners advanced several key projects, including the Linkletter easement, the Perham Stream Birding Trail, and the Berry Picker side trail to the Appalachian Trail, which connects with the Fly Rod Crosby Trail network. Those efforts reflected his philosophy of moving “slowly in the right direction,” honoring agreements, and creating solutions that support both working forests and recreation communities.

Rogers brings more than four decades of public service and extensive experience in outdoor recreation. He retired in 2020 as director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy after a 43-year career in law enforcement. A resident of Strong, Rogers lives in the heart of the High Peaks and has spent recent years building and clearing trails and constructing bridges for local ATV and snowmobile clubs.

“Lloyd’s legacy is the culture of trust he built,” Rogers said. “He showed that we can honor private landownership, protect wild character, and still keep the outdoors open to everyone. My goal is to carry that forward so the High Peaks remain a place where people can connect with the land.”

The leadership announcement follows recent conservation work by the Alliance, including coordination with local clubs and a private landowner to secure a short but critical section of trail connecting Phillips and Rangeley for long-term public access.

Looking ahead, the Alliance also announced the launch of the High Peaks Naturalist Series, a free monthly program of guided walks and talks led by certified Maine Master Naturalists. The series will begin in January 2026 and take place on conserved lands across the High Peaks region.

“The mission is to learn as much as we can so we can inspire others to discover the natural world,” said Vicky Charbonneau, of Eustis, a Maine Master Naturalist and co-leader of the series.

“It’s deeply rewarding to help people connect directly with nature,” said Darin Schwartz of Avon, also a co-leader. “Each session offers new discoveries and a chance to see familiar places differently.”

Amanda Laliberte, director of engagement for the Alliance, said the series reflects its long-term vision. “These are places we know will be there for people to enjoy time and time again,” she said.

Programs are designed for adults and older teens of all experience levels. Space is limited, and preregistration is required.

The High Peaks Naturalist Series meets on the second Wednesday of each month:

Jan. 14 – Ecological Principles, Phillips Public Library, Phillips

Feb. 11 – Mammals of Maine: Tracking, Flint Woods, Farmington

March 11 – Phenology, Phillips Public Library, Phillips

April 8 – Mammals of Maine: Beavers, Perham Stream Birding Trail, Madrid

May 13 – Vernal Pools: Reptiles & Amphibians, Center Hill Nature Walk, Mt. Blue State Park, Weld

June 10 – Birding, eBird, Merlin, Prescott Field Accessible Trail, Farmington

July 8 – Wildflowers & Nature Journaling, Perham Stream Birding Trail, Madrid

Aug. 12 – Insects, Shiloh Pond Community Forest, Kingfield

Sept. 9 – Ferns, Mosher Hill Falls, Farmington

Oct. 14 – Fungi & BioBlitz, Fly Rod Crosby Trail, Phillips

Nov. 11 – Geology, Daggett Rock, Phillips

Dec. 9 – Mammals: Skulls & Furs, Phillips Public Library, Phillips

Registration information is available through the High Peaks Alliance.