Good Samaritan Mission Services President Michelle Williams poses with the Grinch. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

RUMFORD — The Good Samaritan Mission Services, newly rebranded and relaunched by Michelle Williams and like-minded helpers, are fighting food insecurity in the River Valley Area.

“Food is a necessity not a luxury,” Williams said.

Combining her love for feeding others and fellowship, Williams previously operated a soup kitchen out of the Calvin Lyons Room at the Mexico Town Hall, which closed due to logistical reasons.

She announced that a new soup kitchen will be located at two different locations in Rumford for a few months until a permanent location in Mexico can be readied.

The soup kitchen will reopen the week of Jan. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Rumford: on Mondays at Holy Savior Parish basement, 126 Maine Ave., and on Thursdays at Praise Assembly of God, 89 Congress St. Closing times will be determined by availability of food. If there is a school snow day, both locations will be closed.

The Good Samaritan board includes Williams, president; Barbara C. Arsenault, treasurer; alternate Raquel Welch-Day; kitchen assistant Judy Sanborn; Kim White, secretary; Kathy Touchette; and Tom Hines Sr., chief supporter.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to the Praise Assembly of God and Parish of the Holy Savior for coming to the rescue of the program,” Williams said.

“There will be changes coming soon, as we were given a building that will be our permanent home soon.”

The future home of Good Samaritan Mission Services will be at 33 Roxbury Road in Mexico. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

The permanent home will be at 33 Roxbury Road in Mexico, which has been used by the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus and various other organizations, but may be most remembered as headquarters for Santa’s Helpers and Dot’s Free Store, which were hallmarks of Dot Sanchas’ dedication to helping those less fortunate in the River Valley communities.

Not one to neglect past helpers, Williams vows, “This big beautiful building will house the soup kitchen, and once the roof and top floor are worked on, we will be reviving Dot’s Attic in honor of a true gem that is gone but not forgotten.”

Another plan from the Good Samaritans is to let people use the hall as a retail space when the soup kitchen isn’t open, which will allow the group to have income to help with the care and upkeep of the building.

Other plans are to start a chem-free, 18 and older open-mic night at least once a month in the summer for those who want something to do without the bar and alcohol.

“We are extremely happy and hope you are ready to support us,” Williams said.