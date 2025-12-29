Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore Falls is a popular stop for coffee, where customers often pair a hot drink with seasonal fruit, baked goods and other farm market offerings. (Staff photo)

From quick convenience-store cups to mobile lemonade stands with espresso shots and cozy café spaces, the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls region offers a variety of places to grab a coffee or espresso. Whether you’re starting a workday, heading out on errands or exploring Franklin County, here’s a practical guide to local coffee stops and nearby cafés with addresses.

Jay

• McDonald’s, 6 Commercial Way, Jay – A familiar, budget-friendly coffee option for commuters and early mornings.

• Riley’s Quench Lemonade, (varies by location) – A seasonal beverage stand often spotted at community events and local traffic points; serves coffee drinks alongside lemonade in warmer months.

Livermore

• Long Green Variety, 573 Main Road, Livermore – Straightforward coffee with convenience items for errands.

• Brettun’s Variety, 503 Main Road, Livermore – A classic variety store pour-in with quick service.

Livermore Falls

• Berry Fruit Farm, 697 Main St., Livermore Falls – Farm market with coffee, plus seasonal fruit and baked goods.

• Dunkin’, 666 Main St., Livermore Falls – A dependable chain option for coffee and quick breakfast bites.

• Cumberland Farms, 53 Main St., Livermore Falls – Extended hours; coffee and teas with fuel and snacks.

The counter and brewing station at Chaos Coffee Company in Wilton, where espresso drinks and specialty coffees are served in a warm, community-centered café space. (Courtesy of Chaos Coffee)

Wilton

• Chaos Coffee Company, 430 Main St., Wilton – Specialty coffee shop with espresso drinks and a relaxed café vibe.

Farmington

• Aroma Joe’s, 293 Main St., Farmington – Maine-based drive-thru chain offering flavored and classic coffee drinks.

• Java Joe’s Corner Cafe, 154 Maine St., Farmington – Coffee and breakfast café in town.

• Orange Cat Cafe, 147 Pleasant St., Farmington – Community-focused spot with coffee, light meals and baked goods.

• McDonald’s, 303 Main St., Farmington – Another familiar spot for coffee on the go.

Kingfield

• Carrabassett Coffee Company, 93 Main St., Kingfield – Local coffee roastery with retail beans and crafted brews.

• Marmee Dearest Espresso, 256 Main St., Kingfield – Small coffee bar serving espresso-based drinks and quick pours.

• Anni’s Market, 253 Main St., Kingfield – A convenience store that offers coffee but is not primarily a coffee shop; coffee availability may vary.

Rangeley

• The Rangeley Hideaway, 2419 Main St., Rangeley – A full coffee shop with espresso drinks, brewed coffee and café items.

Oquossoc Grocery in the Rangeley Lakes region serves as a convenient stop for coffee, groceries and everyday essentials for both locals and visitors. (Staff photo)

Other nearby spots such as Oquossoc Grocery also serve coffee if you’re exploring around the Rangeley Lakes region.

Beyond Franklin County

• Tandem Coffee + Bakery, 742 Congress St., Portland – A highly regarded Portland café and bakery with house-roasted coffee, espresso drinks and pastries.

• Tandem Coffee Roasters, 122 Anderson St., Portland – Tandem’s roastery café with espresso, pour-overs and retail beans.