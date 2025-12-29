RUMFORD — A Masquerade Ball fundraising dance party will be held Jan. 17 to raise money for a Rumford woman who is in hospice care after a battle against cancer.
Corey Blais, a local photographer, was diagnosed Sept. 11, 2024, six weeks before her 30th birthday, with stage 2B cervical cancer that had metastasized to the lymph nodes in her abdomen, chest and clavicle regions.
“Treatment worked but the cancer metastasized to my lymphatic system,” she said. “Round two of treatment was set in place, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.”
The treatment worked initially, she said. “I went into remission for about a month and then I was told after the most recent scan that it’s back and that all we can really do now is to try to maintain everything. Another round of chemotherapy with no end date in sight.”
The fundraiser is being held during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and will be held at the 49 Franklin Reception Hall. Proceeds will go toward paying Blais’ medical bills.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with a silent auction, Chinese raffles and tickets for auctions sold at the door. Organizers are still in need of donations for auction items. Donors can contact Elizabeth Chretien at 207-320-3234 or [email protected].
According to the 49 Franklin webpage, “Come in masquerade attire, have a great meal, take chances on some awesome items and get your dancing shoes on for the best dance music available!” Guests will need to provide their own masks.
Dinner at 6 p.m. will be lasagna, dinner rolls, salad and a medley of desserts. The dance party, with DJ Scot G, begins at 7 p.m., with auction/raffle winners announced at 10 p.m. Winners must be present to receive items or another ticket will be drawn.
This will be a cash-only event, including a cash bar at the venue.
Fundraising tickets for the event are $50 per person in advance and $60 the day of the event. Tickets for the event can be purchased at 49franklin.com or buytickets.at/49franklinsmystictheater/1985960 on Facebook.
“Corey’s life has always been about love, strength, resilience and caring, so we are trying to return these same qualities to her,” said Tina Coolidge, Blais’ mom.
Cameron Chase, Blais’ brother, said, “Corey has always been the best sister.”
Corey and her husband, Connor Blais, of Rumford, were married on Dec. 22 at Andwell Hospice House in Auburn.
“I am very thankful for the community and the surrounding areas for being so generous and willing to help us through this tough time,” Blais said. “It’s an incredible experience to witness the amount of friends, family and complete strangers that have come together, willing to help in any way possible!”
