Library Director Brianna Rush reads “Not Yeti” by Kelly DiPucchio during the Noon Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31 at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy photo)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library welcomed the new year with a family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31.

The “Yeti for the New Year” program opened with story time, as library Director Brianna Rush read “Not Yeti” by Kelly DiPucchio, a story about a yeti who chooses to be himself rather than follow the crowd. Children made party hats, created goal banners for the year ahead and ate grapes for good luck.

A yeti-themed activity sheet is colored Dec. 31 during the Noon Year’s Eve celebration at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy photo)

Games included What’s in Yeti’s Backpack, a timed guessing activity, and Yeti to Party, a passing game that served as the noon countdown. An encouraging character known as Tiny Yeti appeared throughout the activities and closed the event by thanking attendees and welcoming the new year.

Despite a smaller turnout, organizers said the celebration was a fun way for families to mark the holiday at the library.