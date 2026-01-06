MEXICO — Lucinda Boulanger was named Mexico’s Volunteer of the Year at the Dec. 16 Select Board meeting.
Boulanger volunteers at the Old School Food Pantry at 3 Recreation Drive three times a week.
She was nominated by Shannon Glover, director of the food pantry, Select Board Chair Richie Philbrick said.
“She showed up at the Old School Food Pantry a year ago, asking if there was anything she could assist with,” Glover said in her nomination letter.
She was asked to help unload a truck with products from the Good Shepherd Food Bank after a regular volunteer had to leave for health reasons.
Glover wrote that Boulanger immediately stepped up and showed amazing work, as well as kindness to other volunteers.
“When I asked what made her volunteer, she explained to me she had been in recovery for an addiction for five years and wanted to make even more positive changes in her life and in her community,” Glover said.
“With a smile on her face, she even jumped into covering the food pantry when I had to go out of state and assist my father,” Glover wrote.
A year later, Boulanger said that her experience volunteering at the pantry has helped her grow in many ways, Glover said.
“And she hopes that others who suffer substance use disorder can see that there is always an opportunity for change and growth,” Glover added.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.