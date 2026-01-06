Mexico Select Board Chairman Richie Philbrick, left, and Town Manager Jack Gaudet present the town's Volunteer of the Year award to Lucinda Boulanger in December. (Courtesy of town of Mexico)

MEXICO — Lucinda Boulanger was named Mexico’s Volunteer of the Year at the Dec. 16 Select Board meeting.

Boulanger volunteers at the Old School Food Pantry at 3 Recreation Drive three times a week.

She was nominated by Shannon Glover, director of the food pantry, Select Board Chair Richie Philbrick said.

“She showed up at the Old School Food Pantry a year ago, asking if there was anything she could assist with,” Glover said in her nomination letter.

She was asked to help unload a truck with products from the Good Shepherd Food Bank after a regular volunteer had to leave for health reasons.

Glover wrote that Boulanger immediately stepped up and showed amazing work, as well as kindness to other volunteers.

“When I asked what made her volunteer, she explained to me she had been in recovery for an addiction for five years and wanted to make even more positive changes in her life and in her community,” Glover said.

“With a smile on her face, she even jumped into covering the food pantry when I had to go out of state and assist my father,” Glover wrote.

A year later, Boulanger said that her experience volunteering at the pantry has helped her grow in many ways, Glover said.

“And she hopes that others who suffer substance use disorder can see that there is always an opportunity for change and growth,” Glover added.