Oxford County commissioners were told Thursday that emergency 911 calls to the county’s Regional Communications Center in Paris will be transferred to the Cumberland County dispatch center in Windham for about five hours next week.

It will allow Oxford County’s 911 system to be updated. The transfer will happen from about midnight Monday to possibly 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The time will be used to update a piece of hardware that runs the 911 intake, said Zane Loper, administrator of Oxford County government.

There may be a very slight delay during the transfer, he said.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center dispatchers will answer Oxford County 911 calls and then transfer the calls back through Oxford County’s regular lines to the local center to be handled, circumventing the 911 lines as the system is updated, Loper said.

Cumberland County is the backup agency for Oxford County, he said. If 911 calls are not picked up within 30 seconds they are automatically transferred to Cumberland County.

A survey was done on the system and that time was found to be the least busy, Loper said.