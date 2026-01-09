The town of Dixfield will hold a special town meeting Monday, Jan. 26, on two articles related to amending an ordinance and funding for a historical society project.

The meeting is set for at 5:30 p.m. at Ludden Memorial Library, 40 Main St.

The first article requests several amendments to the Naming and Numbering Ordinance.

Among the proposed changes for street naming are:

The Select Board shall designate an Addressing Officer, who is responsible for and authorized to provide all required addressing and database information to the state agency responsible for the implementation of Enhanced 9-1-1 service.

It is the responsibility of the Town to install and maintain street signs. The cost of private road signs shall be the responsibility of the party requesting a road name (developer, individual, etc.).

Among the proposed changes for house numbering are:

All numbers shall be not less than 4 inches in height and in a contrasting color to the background.

To be removed: all residents and other occupants are requested to post the assigned number and road name next to their telephone for emergency reference.

On the second article, voters will act whether or not to authorize the Select Board to expend $500 from accrued interest in the Ione Harlow Dixfield Community Fund for restoration of the Dixfield Historical Society curtain. Town Manager Alicia Conn said there is approximately $51,758 currently available in the fund.

Members of the Dixfield Historical Society are hoping to raise $7,000 for the restoration of the former Mystic Grange curtain, which will be given to Dirigo High School.

The purpose of Dixfield’s Street Naming and House Numbering Ordinance is to enhance the easy and rapid location of properties by law enforcement, fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel.

The Select Board is responsible for assigning road names, both on existing and proposed roads. According to town rules, a one-time fee of $100 covers the costs of initial road sign installation and is charged at the time of application. A house or property with non-conforming or non-existing numbers is fined $10 a day.

Following the special town meeting, there will be a public hearing regarding the Common Road reconstruction project, followed by a regular Select Board meeting, also at Ludden Memorial Library.