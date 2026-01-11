Betty White and Vincent explore the ledges of Bald Mountain in Weld in July 2020. The pair made the steep hike many times, returning often to the open rock and wide views. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

As winter settles in and spring edges closer, many Maine residents continue to head outdoors with a four-legged companion at their side. Dogs can be ideal hiking partners; eager, adaptable and happy to be outside, but colder temperatures, changing trail conditions and shared-use paths mean hikers need to plan carefully.

In Franklin County and the Rangeley region, winter foot traffic often increases as residents look for ways to stay active outdoors between storms, while early spring brings icy edges, open water and muddy trails. Local trail networks and town paths see a mix of walkers, skiers and dog owners, making shared etiquette and seasonal awareness especially important.

From quiet river walks in Franklin County to mountain trails in the Rangeley area and beyond, a little preparation helps keep outings safe for dogs, owners and fellow trail users.

PRE-HIKE CHECK

Before stepping onto the trail, take one minute to check the basics:

• Inspect paws and nails for cracks, ice buildup or soreness

• Check collar or harness fit and leash clip

• Pack waste bags, water and a small snack

• Note weather conditions and available daylight

That quick check can prevent most common problems before they start.

Know the rules before you go

Not all public lands allow dogs, and many require leashes or have seasonal restrictions. Winter rules can differ from summer use, especially on groomed trails or ski areas. Always check posted signs and respect local regulations before heading out.

Leashes and trail courtesy

Keeping dogs on a leash helps everyone feel comfortable on the trail. It prevents wildlife harassment, limits habitat damage and reduces the risk of dogs running off after a scent. Even friendly, well-trained dogs can behave unpredictably when surprised by wildlife, skiers or other dogs.

Trail users should assume not everyone they meet is comfortable around dogs. Keeping dogs close, yielding when appropriate and stepping aside during busy moments helps maintain positive shared use of local trails.

DOG WASTE CLEANUP

Cleaning up after dogs is part of responsible trail use, but it does not have to be unpleasant.

• Leash-mounted waste bag holders keep hands free

• Double-bagging helps on longer outings

• A small roll-top dry bag dedicated to waste seals in odor and keeps it away from food and gear

• Hand wipes or sanitizer make cleanup at the trailhead easier

Dog waste can contaminate soil and water, so proper disposal protects both people and wildlife.

Vincent pauses on a climb up Bald Mountain, steady and focused as he makes his way up the trail in Weld. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

GO-TO GEAR

Water and bowls:

Dogs can dehydrate even in cold weather. Bring water and a collapsible bowl rather than relying on snow or streams.

Snacks:

Small treats or measured kibble portions help maintain energy and are useful for calming moments or rewarding good behavior.

Leashes:

A standard 4- to 6-foot leash provides the most control. Hands-free waist leashes can work on easy terrain. Retractable leashes are best avoided on narrow or busy trails.

Carriers for small dogs:

Backpack or front carriers are helpful for very small dogs, seniors or dogs that tire quickly, especially on icy or uneven ground.

USE CAUTION

Dogs do not always pace themselves well. Watch for slowing down, heavy panting, frequent stopping, limping, paw licking or reluctance to continue. When these signs appear, stop early, offer water and be ready to turn around.

Planning shorter routes and conservative turnarounds reduces risk.

A human hiking companion adds an extra layer of safety. If hiking alone with a dog, always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return. Dogs cannot call for help if something goes wrong.

Cold-weather hiking adds challenges:

• Paw protection: Ice, crusted snow and road salt can cut or burn pads

• Cold stress: Small, short-haired or older dogs get cold faster and may shiver or hunch

• Ice and open water: Dogs may run onto unsafe ice near shorelines and streams

• Short daylight: Darkness arrives quickly in winter woods

• Ticks: Mild winter days and early thaws can still bring tick activity

This determined little hiker nears the summit of Bald Mountain in Weld in July without a carrier, proving big adventures come in small packages. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

DOG-FRIENDLY TRAILS

Franklin County and Rangeley region

• Rangeley Lakes Trails Center (select winter trails allow leashed dogs)

• Saddleback area trails (leash required on Appalachian Trail sections)

• Kingfield trail system (leashes required)

• Kineowatha Park, Wilton

• Wilson Pond and Coubers Brook trails, Wilton

• Powder House Hill and Bonney Woods, Farmington

• French Falls River Walk and Jay Recreation Area trails, Jay (leashes highly recommended due to ATV traffic)

• Foundry Trail, Livermore Falls

Multi-use corridors with ATVs require extra caution and close leash control.

Southern Maine

• Bradbury Mountain State Park, North Yarmouth

• Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, Freeport

• Vaughan Woods, South Berwick

• Mount Agamenticus trail network, York

Auburn and Augusta area

• Mount Apatite Park, Auburn

• Androscoggin Riverlands State Park, Turner/Auburn/Leeds

• Bond Brook Recreation Area, Augusta

• Viles Arboretum, Augusta (leashes required)

Some dogs are built for, and thrive on, steeper terrain. In western Maine, routes such as Bald Mountain in Weld are popular with hikers whose dogs are conditioned for sustained climbs and descents. These hikes require extra attention to leash control, footing and weather conditions, but can be a good fit for dogs accustomed to longer, more strenuous outings.

Choosing trails that match current conditions, flatter routes on icy days, firmer surfaces during spring mud season and shorter outings in deep winter, helps protect dogs, trails and fellow hikers.

With thoughtful preparation and shared courtesy, hiking with dogs can remain a rewarding way to enjoy Maine’s outdoors year-round.