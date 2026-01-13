1 min read
Regional School Unit 10 Superintendent Deb Alden, center, leads the board of directors Monday evening on a tour of the new Mountain Valley Community School, which officially opens on Jan. 20 for grades 6-8. Pre-K through grade 5 students will begin Jan. 26. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)
Regional School Unit 10 directors and administrators check out the future library Monday at Mountain Valley Community School, which will open to students Jan. 20. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)
Members of the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors tour a classroom Monday at the new Mountain Valley Community School, which has more than 100 rooms. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)
Near the entrance to the stairs at Mountain Valley Community School is a piece of artwork by Annie Lee-Zimerle called “The Tree of Curious Minds.” She is an interdisciplinary artist with a background in printmaking, painting and drawing and was featured on The Art Show on PBS. Lee-Zimerle is currently an associate professor and program director of the Kate Cheney Chappell Center for Book Arts at the University of Southern Maine. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Bruce Farrin is editor for the Rumford Falls Times, serving the River Valley with the community newspaper since moving to Rumford in 1986. In his early days, before computers, he was responsible for...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.