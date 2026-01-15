Residents looking for haircuts, grooming, and personal-care services have several local options in Jay and Livermore Falls. These range from a traditional barbershop focused on men’s grooming to family-friendly salons and a day spa offering a broader mix of beauty treatments.

Organizing businesses by service type can help readers quickly identify what is available nearby and decide where to go based on their needs.

Spruce Mountain Barber Shop in Jay operates by appointment only, offering one-on-one service in a small, locally owned shop that opened in 2021. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Barbers and salon businesses focus primarily on haircuts, styling, and grooming, without regularly advertising spa services. For many residents, a haircut is both a practical errand and a welcome reason to get out of the house, offering a refreshed look that helps mark the start of the New Year. For families, it can also be a timely fix for children whose bangs have grown too long or who are simply ready for a new look.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN BARBERSHOP

Spruce Mountain Barbershop is a traditional barbershop specializing in classic cuts and men’s grooming in a relaxed, community-oriented setting. Services include men’s haircuts, beard and mustache trims, head shaves, and both traditional and contemporary barber styles. The shop operates by appointment, with availability varying by booking. Clients are encouraged to call or book online. Address: 210 Main St., Jay; Phone: 207-500-2069.

JO’S HAIR FASHION

Staff members at Jo’s Hair Fashions in Jay pose in front of the shop’s holiday tree, reflecting the locally owned salon’s focus on community, teamwork, and small-town service. Courtesy photo

A long-standing Main Street salon, Jo’s Hair Fashion serves a wide range of clients, including families and children. Services include women’s, men’s, and children’s haircuts, along with trims, blowouts, coloring, highlights and styling for everyday wear or special occasions. The salon is also widely regarded by locals as a community gathering place, where conversation often ranges from family news to town happenings. In addition to hair services, Jo’s Hair Fashion offers manicures and pedicures. Hours are not regularly posted, and appointments or walk-ins may vary; clients are encouraged to contact the salon directly to confirm availability. Address: 164 Main St., Jay; Phone: 207-897-4275.

THE HAIR DOCTOR

The entrance to The Hair Doctor 2.0, a second location offering hair services in a comfortable, locally owned space in downtown Livermore Falls. (Courtesy photo)

The Hair Doctor 2.0 is an active salon with a strong community following. Services include women’s, men’s, and children’s haircuts, as well as trims, styling, coloring, highlights, blowouts, general hair maintenance and facial waxing. Like many long-running local salons, it also functions as a social hub, where regulars gather and conversations often extend well beyond hair to everyday life and local events. Hours are not consistently posted, and clients should confirm availability by phone or through Facebook. Address: Central Plaza Main Street, Livermore Falls; Phone: 207-500-2437.

Expanded services such as nail care, tanning and spa treatments are most clearly advertised at day spas rather than traditional salons or barbershops.

Beauty for the Soul Day Spa offers hair services alongside a broader menu of beauty and self-care treatments. Advertised services include manicures, pedicures, facials, and spa-style treatments focused on relaxation and personal care. Address: 96 Main St., Livermore Falls; Phone: 207-897-9955.

Posted hours (subject to change): Monday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday closed; Wednesday 12-7 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday closed.

Listings are based on publicly available information and are intended as a general reference. Services, hours, and appointment availability may change. Readers are encouraged to contact businesses directly to confirm current offerings.