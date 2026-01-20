FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors heard districtwide updates during its Jan. 13 meeting, including special education developments and staffing changes from Superintendent Christian Elkington.

Elkington addressed questions surrounding special education services following recent reports of staffing reductions at the federal level. He shared a notice from the Maine Department of Education emphasizing that services for students with disabilities will continue without disruption.

The notice stated that “services for students with disabilities remain a priority” and that Maine’s Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education remains fully operational, continuing to provide guidance, monitoring and technical assistance to school administrative units statewide.

Elkington said the district continues to rely on direction from the Maine Department of Education while monitoring federal developments.

Elkington said financial uncertainty remains a growing concern for school districts across the country. He shared an article included in his report noting that superintendents and school boards nationwide are increasingly worried about state and federal education funding, particularly as pandemic-era aid expires and political divisions in Washington, D.C., continue to affect budget negotiations.

He told the board that school leaders are closely monitoring national news, as rising operational costs and uncertain funding streams create challenges for long-term planning.

Advertisement

The superintendent said that RSU 9 successfully completed its 2024 special education fiscal monitoring, including the district’s corrective action plan. In feedback shared with the district, the Office of Special Education wrote, “Your commitment supports ongoing accountability and continuous improvement in outcomes for students with disabilities across Maine.”

Additionally, Elkington said a special education playground project at Academy Hill School was approved, with equipment costs estimated at about $62,000. The project will be funded through unused budget funds or through the district’s special education reserve account.

UPDATES

Elkington reported multiple personnel changes across the district, including new hires, transfers and retirements. New hires included Gaella Materne as an educational technician III at Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington, Thomas Gingras as a behavioral support and intervention specialist at Cape Cod Hill Community School in New Sharon , and Jennifer Gardiner as a food service worker at Mt. Blue Middle School.

The board acknowledged several resignations and the retirement of Sandra Jamison, GATE teacher and coordinator serving Cascade Brook School in Farmington and Academy Hill School in Wilton.

In program updates, Elkington noted that a girls lacrosse program has been approved at Mt. Blue Middle School, allowing middle school girls to participate alongside the existing boys program. The proposal was approved earlier this month by the Personnel and Finance Committee and the Education Policy Committee.

Elkington also highlighted recognition from the Maine Department of Education for RSU 9’s McKinney-Vento program, which supports students and families experiencing housing instability. He credited district coordinator Amanda Clark and staff for their continued efforts on behalf of students.