Representatives of H&R Block take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 21 at the company’s new Jay office, which relocated from Livermore Falls citing safety concerns. From left are Melissa Rogers, Heather Hellgren, Jammie Knox Wright, Alyson Knox and Wendy Labbe-Carleton. Courtesy photo Jammie Knox Wright

A new branch of H&R Block has opened in Jay after the franchise owner relocated the business from Livermore Falls, citing safety concerns.

Owner Jammie Knox Wright had operated the tax preparation business in the previous location for approximately 15 years. She said the decision to move was influenced by growing safety concerns near the former site.

“The area keeps feeling less safe, and we obviously had no control over our neighbors,” Wright said.

The new Jay office is located at 152 Main St., about a three-minute drive from the former Livermore Falls location and is already open to the public. Wright continues to operate additional H&R Block offices in Farmington and Kingfield.

Wright said the Kingfield office also recently relocated after Hammond Lumber purchased the building owned by her former landlord, requiring the business to leave that space. She said the office was able to secure another location within Kingfield, with a ribbon cutting and grand opening scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26.

A sign marks the location of the new H&R Block office at 152 Main St. in Jay, where a ribbon cutting was held Wednesday. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Photo)

The Jay building was purchased nearly a year ago, and renovations were completed gradually. Wright said her son completed the initial interior tear-out work, followed by electrical upgrades by E&K Electric.

Plans to complete the remaining work independently changed after Wright received health-related information that required her to slow the renovation timeline. Through a referral from E&K Electric, Jeff Bessey and Sons was hired to assist with the remainder of the project.

Wright said the new office provides a more professional and comfortable environment for clients, with more privacy for confidential tax-related discussions. She added that the location’s proximity to other businesses offers opportunities for collaboration.

H&R Block recently opened its new office on Main Street in Jay, with a ribbon cutting held Wednesday to mark the occasion. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

“We are hoping to be able to work and network with the other businesses in the area to provide some fun family events and team up for helping with different needs our community might have, like food and clothing drives,” Wright said.

During tax season, the Jay office hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office offers the same services as Wright’s other locations.

Wright has owned the Farmington H&R Block franchise for 18 years and has been with the company for 20 years overall. Wright said she was recently named Featured Franchisee of the Year at H&R Block’s national convention, receiving the award in the category for franchise owners with three to five offices, an honor awarded to one franchise owner nationwide in that category.