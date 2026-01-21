WILTON — The Wilton-Jay Police Collaboration Committee is set to give a presentation on possible shared police services next month, a change from a previously scheduled date.

The Wilton-Jay Police Collaboration Committee was formed by vote of both select boards to examine ways the two towns might work together on police services, according to Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere. The group was asked to study possible collaboration models and consider options aimed at maintaining reliable and effective police coverage in both communities

The committee will present four organization options to the Wilton Board of Selectpersons on Tuesday, Feb. 3, and to the Jay Select Board on Monday, Feb. 9.

A joint informational meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 28 was canceled.

According to LaFreniere, the committee included representatives from both communities. “The committee included two members of each select board, two members of the public from each town, and active participation from both police departments and town managers,” she said.

Presentations will now take place during each board’s regular business meeting, allowing members to discuss the proposals. No final decision is required on those dates.

The four options include maintaining separate police departments, contracting police services through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, having one town provide services for both communities, or forming a new shared police entity governed jointly by Wilton and Jay.

LaFreniere said the committee’s work emphasized public involvement and transparency. “The committee was further tasked with sharing updates, listening to public input, and ensuring a careful, transparent and inclusive process,” she said.

Town officials have also made the committee’s presentation available ahead of the meetings. The presentation contains the information the Wilton-Jay Police Collaboration Committee will share with both select boards, and links referenced in the document can be accessed on the final page. Meeting times and locations are listed on each town’s select board agenda.

Following board discussions, the committee plans to schedule public meetings in both towns to review the proposals and outline possible next steps for local police services.

Copies of the committee’s meeting agendas and minutes are available on the Town of Jay website under the Police Department tab, LaFreniere said, and a copy of the presentation is available online ahead of the select board meetings.