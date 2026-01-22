Franklin County will lose its human resources director and deputy county administrator when Tiffany Baker of Wilton leaves on Feb. 13.

Baker was hired May 2021 to serve as a human resources specialist and administrative assistant. Her position changed to human resources director and deputy county administrator a month later.

Tiffany Baker, the human resources director and deputy administrator for Franklin County, is leaving to take a human resources position with the state of Maine. (Courtesy photo)

Baker is going to work for the state as a human resources manager.

It’s a hybrid position where she will get to work with a team of human resources staff, she wrote in an email Wednesday.

“It’s really the ideal environment for me to feel successful. My time here at the county has been both rewarding and challenging. I have enjoyed working with all the staff and learning the ins and outs of public sector employment,” she wrote.

Baker was in human resources at New Balance and then worked locally as an executive assistant before being hired by the county.

“Mrs. Baker will be missed by the county,” county Administrator Amy Bernard wrote in an email. “We thank her for the significant work she did to develop and strengthen human resources processes for the county. Her dedication to public service and commitment to improving county operations should not go unnoticed. We wish her all the best in her new position, and the state is lucky to have her.”

Bernard said the open position was being posted Wednesday.