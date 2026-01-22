Wilton voters at the annual town meeting in 2025 decide in favor of having decisions on ATV access routes made by residents at future town meetings. The Select Board previously had the authority to make decisions on ATV access routes. (Donna M. Perry/Staff Writer)

WILTON — The Select Board heard feedback and discussed ongoing questions surrounding the rescinded all-terrain vehicle routes policy during its Jan. 20 meeting.

The board rescinded the policy Jan. 6 after determining it cannot be legally enforced. Board members confirmed that ATV use on the three designated routes remains legal because only a town meeting vote can close those roads.

At last year’s annual town meeting, voters approved a citizen-initiated change that shifted authority over ATV access routes from the Select Board to the electorate, meaning future decisions about opening or closing routes will be made at town meetings rather than by the board alone.

Board members said no action has yet been taken to place a related article on the next town meeting warrant, and they were uncertain whether residents would need to submit a petition to do so.

An audience member noted that while a policy cannot be enforced, an ordinance could be, though none exists. Board members said drafting an ordinance is not on their agenda.

Residents also questioned whether ATV route signs should be removed now that no policy or ordinance is in place. Board members said the signs would be addressed once the ground thaws.

Town officials acknowledged that questions remain about how ATV routes are governed in the absence of a policy or ordinance.

Also at the meeting, the Select Board unanimously appointed Erin Wilcox as town clerk, starting Jan. 26.

The board also heard an update from Town Manager Maria Greeley regarding a proposed traffic light near Dutch Treat, which is tentatively scheduled for 2027. Greeley said the town would have no financial or maintenance responsibility and noted that while town officials are not in favor of the light, the roadway is controlled by the state.

She said the Maine Department of Transportation plans to proceed with the project despite local opposition, citing safety concerns. According to Maine Department of Transportation materials, the project is in its final public input phase, with construction expected to conclude in 2027.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.