The Rumford Public Library, a Carnegie Library located at 56 Rumford Ave., was selected as one of America's most beautiful public buildings by online design company Love vs. Design. (Courtesy of Rumford Public Library)

RUMFORD — In a national survey to identify the “most beautiful, yet underrated, public buildings across the country,” the Rumford Public Library was recognized as one of America’s most beautiful.

In a 2025 survey conducted by Love vs. Design, an online design company, the 3,014 people participating selected three Maine public buildings among 133 public buildings, with the Rumford library voted as number 31. Two other Maine buildings also made the list: the Sagadahoc County Courthouse in Bath and Ellsworth City Hall.

The Rumford Public Library at 56 Rumford Ave. was built in 1903 using a $10,000 grant from Andrew Carnegie, with funds matched by the town, and was designed by architect John Calvin Stevens, becoming a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural and educational significance

Abby Austin, director at the Rumford Public Library, said it’s an honor to have Rumford Public Library recognized with some of the most beautiful architecture in the country.

“This Carnegie building is a living piece of history that has served generations of Rumford families. Visitors now can imagine being a patron of the early 1900s in a growing industrial town as they climb the stairs and enter the library through the arched entrance,” Austin said. “Inside the building, they can still read the titles gifted to the library by one of the town’s founders, Hugh J. Chisholm, at its opening.

“These details reflect a deep respect for the past while the services bring the library into the future to support the developing needs of patrons,” she added.