RUMFORD — Developers Collaborative announced it has completed Rumford Senior Living, a 33-unit affordable housing project for adults age 55+ at 101 Hancock St.
Realty Resources Management will host an open house Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., welcoming prospective residents and community members to tour the 4½-story and learn more about residency opportunities.
The building is on the site where three apartment buildings were destroyed in a massive fire Feb. 9, 2020.
Developed in partnership with MaineHousing and local stakeholders, Rumford Senior Living expands access to affordable housing while supporting downtown Rumford’s ongoing revitalization. The building provides one-bedroom apartments designed to support aging in place, with 16 fully accessible units and seven project-based vouchers reserved for tenants with disabilities.
Affordability is structured to serve households earning between 50% and 60% of the Area Median Income, with at least 60% of apartments reserved for households at or below 50% of the Area Median Income.
Amenities include a community room with kitchenette, laundry facilities, on-site management, and 30 on-site parking spaces, including accessible parking.
Designed to complement the neighboring historic Strathglass Park District, the building overlooks the Androscoggin River and offers walkable access to downtown services, J. Eugene Boivin Park, and the Rumford Falls Trail.
“This building is literally a cornerstone to the town’s continued efforts to revitalize, restore, and rejuvenate our housing stock and help grow our economy,” Town Manager George O’Keefe said at the groundbreaking ceremony in 2024.
The project was made possible through collaboration with public and private partners, including MaineHousing, CREA LLC, NBT Bank, the town of Rumford, and the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development. The project team includes Portland Builders Inc. as general contractor, Invivid Architecture as architect, and Gorrill Palmer as engineering consultant.
For rental information or questions about the open house, contact Realty Resources Management at [email protected].
