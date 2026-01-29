A firefighter hoses down a burning camper early Thursday morning next to Ripley & Fletcher Plus at 467 Wilton Road in Farmington. Fire Rescue Chief Tim "TD" Hardy said David Grant was sleeping in the nearly 40-foot camper when the fire started and managed to escape without injury. The cause could not be determined due to the extent of damage, and Hardy ruled the fire accidental. (Courtesy Farmington Fire Rescue)

A man escaped a burning fifth-wheel camper he was sleeping in early Thursday morning near Ripley & Fletcher Plus at 467 Wilton Road in Farmington.



Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said David Grant managed to flee the nearly 40-foot camper owned by Maynard and Holly Howard. Hardy said that by the time firefighters arrived after the fire was reported at 1:47 a.m., the camper was engulfed in flames.



There was too much damage to determine the cause, Hardy said, but an electric heater was left on overnight, which could have been a factor. He ruled the fire as accidental.



Firefighters focused on containing the blaze and saving the nearby business, which included the maintenance and repair departments and the showroom, the chief said.



About 20 firefighters responded from Farmington and Wilton. MaineHealth EMS ambulance also responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross was called to assist Grant.



Hardy reminded people that with the cold weather continuing, they should use caution when using heating appliances.



According to the the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.

“Fire departments responded to an estimated average of 37,365 fires involving heating equipment per year from 2020-2024, accounting for 11% of all reported home fires during this time, and these fires resulted in estimated annual 417 civilian deaths, 1,260 civilian injuries, and $1.2 billion in property damages,” according to the association.



Heating safety tips can be found on the association’s website at www.nfpa.org/education-and-research/home-fire-safety/heating#safety-tip-sheets.