Nathan Pare competes in an FIS World Cup event in 2025 in Gaudari, Republic of Georgia. Pare, of Bethel, was one of four athletes chosen for Team USA’s Olympic Snowboard Cross Team. (Miha Matavz/FIS)

After 20 inches of fluffy snow fell Sunday at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Gould Academy Head of School Tao Smith canceled classes Monday in Bethel, sending students and staff to the slopes to “ride pow.”

“It’s a different breed of person that’s excited about this much snow … and it’s not cement, it’s nice fluffy powder,” said Snowboard Director Dustin Holzweiss, who was up at 6 a.m. and ready to go.

With that mentality at the heart of the school, it’s no wonder alumni Nathan Pare of Bethel is headed to the Winter Olympic Games as a snowboarder with Team USA.

That mind-set carries through Gould’s coaching ranks, where Pare’s development began at an early age.

Holzweiss and coach Chris Barlow of Hanover have coached Pare since he was 8, first through Gould’s weekend program and later when Pare moved to Bethel as a full-time high school student.

Holzweiss, who also competed, said coaching is driven by those breakthrough moments.

“The ‘aha’ moments — learning something new, or being successful, is what it’s all about at the end of the day,” he said.

Gould Academy Snowboard Director Dustin Holzweiss, Class of 2002, stands Jan. 7 on the Bethel campus. He said he is happy for graduate Nathan Pare, of Bethel, who is headed to the Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy, as a snowboarder with Team USA. Holzweiss, who he has been coaching Pare since he was 8 years old, said, “Coaching the love of snowboarding is what we do.” (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

This season’s competition has drawn strong support from the Gould community. Pare’s sister is graduating from Gould this year, and she will travel to Milan with Pare’s parents, grandparents and former program Director KC Gandee to watch him compete.

Pare will not be the only Gould graduate on the course. Fellow alumni Brianna Schnorrbusch of New Jersey and Hanna Percy of California are also competing in snowboard cross, a fast-paced race down the mountain that demands both speed and precision.

“(There are) snow features like bank turns, mixed with rollers, jumps and features that provide obstacles. … You have to use your body, you have to maneuver, you have to have good air awareness,” Holzweiss said.

Another Bethel native and Gould graduate, Tyler Hamell, will not compete after suffering an injury. “That held him back. Hopefully we’ll see him in the next cycle,” Holzweiss said.

For Holzweiss, the success of his athletes reflects a shared effort built over years.

Nathan Pare, from left Hanna Percy and Brianna Schnorrbusch are pictured on Gould’s web page. (contributed photo)

“They do the hard lifting. The kids do the hard work,” he said. “We are there just there as coaches to guide them, be there for emotional support and to steer them in the right direction. If we’re doing our job right, we are going to end up coaching ourselves out of a job.”

Back in Bethel, Gould students will have a chance to follow the action together. Holzweiss said Smith will announce the locations of Gould’s “Watch Parties.” Students will need to be up early to catch the snowboard cross qualification round and competition, though Holzweiss said he’ll be up regardless of the time.

“It’s going to be great,” he said, adding that the early hour will be worth it.

“It’s awesome to be just a little part of their journey,” he said, “to be creating these moments for these kids to take with them for the rest of their lives.”

Men’s and women’s snowboard cross events are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 12, and Friday, Feb. 13, and will be broadcast on NBC. Qualifications are 4-5:30 a.m. Men’s snowboard cross final rounds are about 9:30-11 a.m. Mixed team finals are Sunday, Feb. 15. Qualifications are 5-6:30 a.m. Eastern time. Finals are 7:30-8:50 a.m. Eastern time.

The full sporting event schedule can be found at nbcolympics.com/schedule.