A piece of clothing passing through a print screening dryer caught fire Friday, forcing the evacuation of a section of the Foster Career and Technical Education Center on the Mt. Blue Campus.

Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said a teacher used an extinguisher to put out the fire, which was ruled accidental. There were no injuries.

The second-floor classroom of B-wing was evacuated and firefighters answering the 8:43 a.m. call at 129 Seamon Road ventilated the space to remove smoke, he said.

Some classes were relocated to other parts of the building but school went on as usual, Superintendent Christian Elkington said. Families were notified of the situation.

An investigator from the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal determined all emergency procedures were followed.

Hardy said the dryer is off limits to students while officials check with the manufacturer to see if or when it is safe to use.